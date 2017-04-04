Mr. T on His DWTS Vegas Night Performance: I Haven't Felt This Handsome Since High School Prom

Mr. T especially enjoyed his Dancing with the Stars costume for Vegas Night!

The actor and retired professional wrestler traded his typical casual attire for a fancy and tailored suit on Monday night’s episode.

With pro partner Kym Herjavec by his side, Mr. T donned an all-white suit as the duo performed their Foxtrot.

After completing their dance, which received positive reviews from the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli — the pair ascended to the skybox to receive their scores.

“I know you’re supposed to be so rough and tough, but I love this side of you and I heard a rumor that maybe around our dress rehearsal you were saying you hadn’t felt this handsome since your prom?” co-host Erin Andrews asked Mr. T.

“Yeah,” he shyly responded.

“It felt great,” Mr. T elaborated. “It really felt great. You know I was — I wanted to do it for Kym because this was her song, she said, so I wanted to bring out the best.”

“I’m humbled, really I am,” the 64-year-old said, “Thank you.”

For his week 3 performance, Mr. T and Herjavec received a 24/40. “It had a charm about it I thought. … It was fun, it was entertaining. I thought you did a wonderful job,” said Goodman.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.