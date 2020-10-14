Stephen King Goes Behind the Scenes of Peacock's Mr. Mercedes TV Adaptation, a 'Halloween Treat'

Based on the author's Bill Hodges trilogy, Mr. Mercedes follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer

Stephen King's bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy is coming to Peacock just in time for Halloween.

In a behind-the-scenes video debuted exclusively by PEOPLE, the prolific author discusses Mr. Mercedes, which hits the NCBUniversal's streaming platform on Thursday. Adapted from King's novels Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch, the series follows a retired detective — Hodges — who is tormented by a serial killer — Brady Hartsfield, a.k.a. Mr. Mercedes — through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Dennis Lehane wrote and executive-produced seasons 1 and 2 with King. Jack Bender serves as director and executive producer. The series, which originally premiered on Audience Network in 2017, stars Brendan Gleeson, 65, as the relentless famed detective and Harry Treadaway, 36, as a terrifying Mr. Mercedes.

After reading a chilling passage from the book where Brady drives into a crowd, killing 16 people, King, 73, says the upcoming series is the perfect "merging of the producer, the director, the cast, the crew."

"It's always such a rush to see something that you wrote come to life," he says. "There's nothing like being able to sit down and immerse yourself in an ongoing story."

King hopes viewers will binge through the first two seasons, noting, "I think that it would be a pretty nice Halloween treat."

"It's attractive to write about a villain like Brady, who is out of his mind," he says. "Brady taunts Bill Hodges and it becomes a dual of wits between these two. It's a fantastic show."

The series also stars Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández and Nancy Travis.

Mr. Mercedes aired for three seasons on Audience from 2017 to 2019. The series was picked up by Peacock, and seasons 1 and 2 will be available Thursday on the streaming service.