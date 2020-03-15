Stuck at Home? Here Are 10 New Shows and Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

Image zoom Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett; Neon / courtesy Everett; POP TV

With the novel coronavirus now officially declared a pandemic, experts around the world have been recommending the practice of social distancing to slow down the spread of the disease. But one big question remains: What do you do while you’re stuck indoors all day?

Luckily, streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have got you covered. There’s no better time to catch up on all those newly released TV shows and movies you’ve been “meaning to watch.” And, coincidentally, March is usually the time when Oscar-winning titles are released for DVD — meaning many are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. For instance, Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho’s record-breaking Academy Award Best Picture winner, as well as Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Sam Mendes’ 1917 (other nominees) are all available on Prime Video.

Of course, movies aren’t the only entertainment you can find. Plenty of new TV shows such as HBO’s The Outsider and PBS’ latest Jane Austen adaptation, Sandition, can be found on the retailer’s streaming portal too. While Prime members have free access to thousands of shows and movies, some of them will require additional subscriptions to channels such as PBS Masterpiece or HBO Go, while other content not included in Prime will require additional charges, too. Non-Prime members, however, can still simply purchase the episodes and movies to stream or sign up for a free 30-day trial.

So, take a look at our list below for the best shows and movies that you can stream on Prime Video now. For those who are counting the days until the pandemic subsides, these films and TV shows add up to 2,118 minutes in total — that’s a whole lot of streaming time. So remember to wash your hands before you grab some popcorn with you, and start watching now.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Image zoom Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett

2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was filled with great action and even better laughs, and its sequel is no different. Its main ensemble cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, have all returned to this wildly fun sequel alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. The movie has earned a 76 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 4.2-star rating on Prime Video.

Stream It! Jumanji: The Next Level, $19.99 to buy; amazon.com

Knives Out

Image zoom Claire Folger/Lionsgate

After his controversial foray into the Star Wars universe, director Rian Johnson has made a bloody splash with this delightful whodunit. Featuring Daniel Craig (in a slick Southern accent), rising star Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans in an uncharacteristically despicable role, Knives Out has earned a 4.3-star review from more than 1,700 viewers on Amazon, and will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

Stream It! Knives Out in HD, $3.99 to rent or $14.99 to buy; amazon.com

Stream It! Knives Out in UHD, $5.99 to rent or $19.99 to buy; amazon.com

Parasite

Image zoom Neon / courtesy Everett

Do you really need another person telling you why you should watch Parasite? If so, here’s your reminder. Bong Joon-ho’s dark satire touches upon subjects like class conflict, gender dynamics, and social mobility, but take away the film’s philosophical ponderings and you’re left with a thriller for the ages. The Best Picture winner swept all the major trophies this awards season, and has earned a near-perfect 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “I haven’t stopped thinking about it in the week and a half since I saw it,” said an Amazon reviewer, one of many who gave it five stars.

Stream It! Parasite, $5.99 to rent or $14.99 to buy; amazon.com

Jojo Rabbit

Image zoom Kimberley French

Taika Waititi’s satire on WWII features the New Zealander director playing Hitler himself. But apart from his riotously funny performance, it’s Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson, playing a son and mother under Nazi occupation, who steal the show. A nominee for the Academy Award’s Best Picture this year (and winner for Best Adapted Screenplay), this hysterical film is “a perfect combination of satire, grief, drama and humor,” one reviewer wrote.

Stream It! Jojo Rabbit, $5.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy; amazon.com

Frozen 2

Image zoom Disney

Officially the second highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2 sees the return for our favorite sisters, Anna and Elsa, on a quest to discover the truth behind an imbalance in their kingdom, Arendelle. The music is equally addicting, so if you have “Into the Unknown” stuck in your head afterwards, watch Idina Menzel’s incredible performance of the hit song at the Oscars and get ready to be blown away once more.

Stream It! Frozen 2, $5.99 to rent or $19.99 to buy; amazon.com

1917

Image zoom Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett

Based on a tale from his grandfather, 1917 is one of Sam Mendes’ most personal but also most spectacular films in his career. With his elaborately planned choreography and gorgeous cinematography work from Oscar-winner Roger Deakins, Mendes created a film that looks as if it was a continuous one-shot take. The result? Simply “stunning,” as a reviewer put it.

Stream It! 1917, $19.99 to buy; amazon.com

Sandition

Image zoom PBS

Jane Austen’s last, unfinished novel finally got turned into a small screen adaptation. Starring Rose Williams and Theo James, PBS’ series captures intrigue, comedy, and Austen’s signature satire at the seaside resort town of Sandition. It’s perfect for fans of Austen and costume dramas, and viewers on Amazon have already given it a 4.4-star rating.

Stream It! Free for Prime Members with a PBS Masterpiece subscription, or $2.99 per episode; amazon.com

The Outsider

Image zoom HBO

Starring Best Actress-nominee Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider is the latest from a long line of dark, gruesome murder thrillers pioneered the likes of Broadchurch and True Detective. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows a detective in Georgia (played by Ben Mendelsohn) who seeks to unravel the mystery behind a grisly killing of a 11-year-old. Viewers have been raving about it on Amazon, with some calling it “unsettling,” “fantastic,” and “well done in every way.”

Stream It! Free for Prime Members with a HBO Go subscription, or $3.99 per episode; amazon.com

Avenue 5

Image zoom HBO

To explain why this series is so funny will require revealing major, major spoilers, so if you take our word for it, Avenue 5 is another marvelous turn by Veep and The Thick of It creator, Armando Iannucci. Set on a space-cruise called Avenue 5 years in the future, this series gets funnier and funnier as more disasters unfold. The show stars British comedy legend Hugh Laurie from House, and reviewers have called it a witty show for fans of “satire, sarcasm and understatement.”

Stream It! Free for Prime Members with a HBO Go subscription; amazon.com

Schitt’s Creek, Season 6

Image zoom POP TV

The Roses are back again for one last hurrah. Father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy’s cult TV series is now in its final season, but the show won’t end before some more hijinks take place at the Rosebud Motel. Fans have raved about this series on Amazon, with one calling it “hilariously funny with a ton of heart.” The final episode will air on April 7, and you can stream it the day after on Prime Video as well.

Stream It! $2.99 per episode or $24.99 per season; amazon.com

