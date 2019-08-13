Reboots, remakes and revamps: All of your favorite movies are being turned into series, and here's what you can expect
Hanna
The film starring Saoirse Ronan got a reboot from Amazon Prime Video in February 2019 and has already been renewed for a second season.
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Mindy Kaling gave the classic Four Weddings and a Funeral an update when she brought it to Hulu as a miniseries in July 2019.
What We Do in the Shadows
The 2014 comedic horror mockumentary about vampire roommates has been revamped on FX. (Get it? Because they’re vampires?) Anyway, in the reboot, four vampires (who have been roommates for hundreds of years) live on Staten Island and try to navigate the 21st Century to the best of their ability. The first season premiered in March 2019 and it has already been picked up for a 10-episode second season.
Boomerang
The beloved 1992 classic starring Eddie Murphy was rebooted on BET by Lena Waithe and Halley Berry (who also starred in the film). Waithe’s sequel series of the same name picks up 25 years after the original movie, following the children of the film’s main characters. It was just picked up for a second season.
The Dark Crystal
The 1982 film will be rebooted as a television series, titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, that will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 30.
The Departed
The Oscar-winning, Martin Scorsese-directed film is coming to Amazon as a series. The new edition will be an “updated spin” on the film that takes place in Chicago instead of the original Boston. according to Amazon. That means no Boston accents this time around, but if we’re lucky maybe everyone will have a Midwestern accent.
The Lord of the Rings
“Not all who wander are lost,” and this epic tale has found a new home on Amazon, where it will be rebooted as a series.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The streaming service Quibi is turning the classic rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey into a series with a modern twist.
Varsity Blues
Quibi also picked up Varsity Blues, and plans on rebooting it as a series, setting it in a modern high school — so we won’t be partying like it’s 1999, unfortunately!
The Lost Boys
The 1987 horror-comedy is getting an update on TV. The film follows brothers who move to California and end up fighting a gang of vampires. It was originally optioned for the CW (aren’t all vampire shows?) but the network opted not to pick up the pilot. It is now being re-worked and mostly re-cast.
John Wick
While there’s no guarantee that you’ll be seeing Keanu Reeves as John Wick in The Continental, the Starz series promises a look at the inner workings of the Continental Hotel, which is a refuge for assassins. It would launch, according to Starz TV execs, before the fourth film debuts in 2021.
The Lincoln Lawyer
All right, all right, all right. The 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe and William H. Macy is being turned into a series by David E. Kelley (creator of Big Little Lies) to air on CBS.
Resident Evil
The hit action horror franchise is headed to Netflix as a scripted series. Though no official dates have been announced, it is rumored that the show will keep the same premise as its film predecessor and expand the already existing universe.
Snowpiercer
The sci-fi, post-apocalyptic, dystopian thriller that starred the likes of Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton will be turned into a series that will premiere on TBS in 2020.
The Sandlot
You’re killin’ me smalls! The beloved film is getting a makeover courtesy of Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. Original screenwriter David Mickey Evans is behind the reboot, which will focus on the kids of the original characters and take place in 1984.
Star Wars
The Star Wars universe just got a bit bigger. The Mandalorian is “set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.” The premise of the film is based on the travels of a “lone gunfighter in the out reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” The series will premiere on Disney+.
Less Than Zero
From novel to fim to television series, Hulu is reportedly turning Less Than Zero to the small screen. The original film starred Andrew McCarthy opposite Robert Downey Jr., Jami Gertz and James Spader.
High Fidelity
The High Fidelity reboot will include Zoë Kravitz as the female protagonist (a part first played by John Cusack), a music fanatic who owns a record shop. It is set to premiere on Disney’s new direct-to-consumer service, Disney+. Fun fact: The 2000 film included Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s mom!
Time Bandits
The classic 1981 fantasy is being turned into a television series to be streamed on Apple TV+. Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok, is at the helm of the series, so you know it’s going to be absolutely epic.
The First Wives Club
Based on the 1996 film of the same name, BET’s exclusive streaming service BET+ will include a remake, only this time in series format. The series will follow three women, Ari, Bree and Hazel, who all forge a bond as their individual marriages dissolve. The series will premiere in fall 2019.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
The popular books-turned-movies will be transformed into a series for the new streaming platform, Disney+.
Sexy Beast
Paramount Network ordered a 10-episode first season of Sexy Beast, which is a prequel of the British gangster movie of the same title. Michael Caleo of The Sopranos will write the series and serve as executive producer.
Home Alone
It may not be Christmas, but it may as well be because Disney just announced that Home Alone will also be remade as a series for Disney+.
A League of Their Own
A League of Their Own may be getting a reboot, but there’s still no crying in baseball! Amazon TV is looking to hit one out of the park by creating a “new group of characters but some nods to the original.” Abbi Jacobson of Broad City is set to write the series with Will Graham of Mozart in the Jungle, so you know it’s gonna be good!
The Bourne Identity
From the world of The Bourne Identity franchise comes Treadstone. The series explores the origin story of the CIA black-ops program that created Jason Bourne, which used behavior modification to turn CIA recruits into highly dangerous and deadly assassins. According to Deadline, the first season “follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously ‘awakened’ to resume their deadly missions.”
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson are reuniting to create a prequel to the Jack Nicholson classic, Academy Award-winning film, titled Nurse Ratched. Paulson will the titular role, a younger version of the villainous nurse, as the series will begin before the events of the original film. Netflix has already ordered two seasons of the series, which will reportedly run for 18 episodes.
Watchmen
Ten years later, Watchmen is getting revamped as a series on HBO. The premise behind the series is the same as the film, taking place in an alternate version of the United States where superheroes are outlawed due to their powers. The tale will be “remixed” according to executive producer Damon Lindelof, setting a new story in the original world and telling it from multiple perspectives.
True Lies
The original action comedy, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is headed to Disney+ for a reboot. No official release date has been set, but we can only hope that Schwarzenegger will make an appearance!
The Edge of Seventeen
The Edge of Seventeen is getting a spin-off on YouTube Red, and will feature a new cast that will, as YouTube puts it, “subvert standard teen show tropes.”
The Fast & the Furious
You’d think that 12 movies would be enough for a franchise, but The Fast & the Furious is about to speed onto your TV screen next. Netflix is producing an animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, that is set to premiere sometime in 2019.
Cheaper by the Dozen
Everyone’s favorite family of 14 will hit the small screen according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced that a Disney+ remake is in the works.
Child's Play
Thought you saw all there was to see of Chucky, the terrifying, murderous doll? Think again. Syfy is transforming the long-running Chucky franchise, with original screenwriter, Don Mancini, saying, “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”
Blade Runner
The anime version of Blade Runner will include some of the same characters and take place in 2032, 17 years before the original film is set. The remake will premiere on Adult Swim, though no air date has been set.
Night at the Museum
Disney+ will take us all on the tour of a lifetime when it debuts Night at the Museum as a series.