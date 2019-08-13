The 2014 comedic horror mockumentary about vampire roommates has been revamped on FX. (Get it? Because they’re vampires?) Anyway, in the reboot, four vampires (who have been roommates for hundreds of years) live on Staten Island and try to navigate the 21st Century to the best of their ability. The first season premiered in March 2019 and it has already been picked up for a 10-episode second season.