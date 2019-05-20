Game of Thrones Goofs Yet Again, and 9 More Glaring TV & Movie Mistakes That Made It On-Screen

Just when fans thought a coffee cup would go down as the biggest goof to ever make it past the GoT production team, another stray refreshment popped up in the season finale.

Twitter user @bethisloco spotted a plastic water bottle on the ground next to Samwell Tarly’s (John Bradley) feet during the lords of Westeros’ momentous meeting at King’s Landing.

The baffling finale mistake came just two weeks after viewers spotted a modern disposable cup placed in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the fourth episode of the season.

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

HBO later digitally removed the coffee cup, but not before making light of the botched shot in a tweet. “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” they wrote.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

While fans of the fantasy series may have been dumbstruck by the beverage oversights, eagle-eyed pop culture fans know that similar goofs are a common occurrence. For instance:

Gladiator

[Warning: Graphic language and content]

Numerous anachronisms slipped into the 2000 blockbuster, which was set in ancient Rome. At the 1:26 mark in the clip above, a man dressed in a conspicuously modern pair of jeans and a white T-shirt can be seen standing in the crowd of spectators on the left side of the screen.

Other goofs included a visible gas cylinder powering a chariot during a battle reenactment in the Colosseum, and another crew member in jeans who briefly pops up in an early post-fight scene.

Modern Family

Amid the uproar over the Game of Thrones mishap, sitcom star Eric Stonestreet pointed out that every production has its errors.

“Guys. Guys!! Everyone is freaking and being so critical of #got for having a coffee cup in a shot, but look, it happens to the best of us. Once, we had a CAMERA OPERATOR in one of our shots! #modernfamily,” the actor captioned a photo from the show on Instagram.

North by Northwest

Here’s a great example of why working with kids in Hollywood can be so trying: In Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller, a young extra ruins the surprise of gunshots by covering his ears in anticipation of the noise. He’s seated on the right side of the screen behind a man in a white shirt, and starts plugging his ears at 1:40.

American Sniper

Audiences were collectively distracted by one clearly fake element in the 2014 biopic about late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper). In an emotional scene in which Kyle is supposedly holding his baby daughter, it’s obvious that Cooper and Sienna Miller, who played Kyle’s wife, were actually handling a plastic doll. Miller addressed the controversy during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joking, “it looked like something from Alien.”

Pulp Fiction

[Warning: Graphic language and content]

Divine intervention didn’t save Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic from a number of flubs. Most famously, bullet holes can be seen behind Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) before the man hiding in the bathroom comes out and fires at them in the scene above (you can spot the holes at the 1:24 mark).

In another scene featuring the hitman duo, window reflections reveal that the car they are “driving” is actually being pulled on a trailer.

Back to the Future Part III

Here we have yet another case of child extras gone awry. When Doc (Christopher Lloyd) bids Marty (Michael J. Fox) farewell along with his family, one of his young sons can be seen making a “come here” motion with his hand and then pointedly gesturing to his crotch. The mischief begins at 1:58 in the clip above.

Downton Abbey

Producers of Downton Abbey left red-faced after plastic bottle appears in a promotional photo http://t.co/S2vzmfBh6S pic.twitter.com/SNlJ2U4q3e — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 15, 2014

This mistake didn’t make it onto the show, but fans were definitely caught off-guard when a very un-period-appropriate plastic water bottle appeared in a promo photo for the show’s fifth season.

The cast and producers had a good sense of humor about the situation, and seized the opportunity to draw attention a charity called Wateraid:

Braveheart

[Warning: Graphic language and content]

Set in the 13th-century, the epic film about William Wallace (Mel Gibson) includes a subtle-yet-apparent shot of a white car. The vehicle appears in the left side of the background as English riders charge the rebelling Scots at the 0:59 mark.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The 2003 smash hit joined the ranks of movies that were seemingly crashed by time travelers. When Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) finally reclaims his beloved ship at the end of the film, a man wearing a cowboy hat can be seen onboard. You can spot him briefly behind the group of pirates at 0:13.