Original Mouseketeer Johnny Crawford Dead at 75

The actor was nominated for an Emmy at age 13 for his role in The Rifleman

The actor Johnny Crawford, who was an original Mouseketeer, has died. He was 75.

Crawford died on Thursday, his family said in a statement shared on his website. The actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and had contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia, but his cause of death was not specified.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of Johnny Crawford's passing," the family's statement said. "He slipped away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with Charlotte, his wife, by his side."

Johnny Crawford Johnny Crawford | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and fans around the world. Johnny touched so many people, through his music and his performances. We are truly blessed that they remain as his legacy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawford began his acting career on the first season of The Mickey Mouse Club and was nominated for an Emmy at age 13 for his role in The Rifleman. He most recently appeared in 2019's The Marshal.

Johnny Crawford Johnny Crawford | Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In addition to a prolific acting career, Crawford was also a musician, and had a recording contract with Del-Fi Records. His song "Cindy's Birthday" made the Billboard 100 in 1962, peaking at at No. 8.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, Crawford had been living in a memory care residence. He was moved to a smaller care home, where his family and friends would do "window and patio visits for his safety" during the pandemic, his family said. It was not clear when he contracted the virus.