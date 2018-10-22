'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones Marries Girlfriend Kelsey (She's 5-ft. 2-in.!)

“The Mountain” is off the market!

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Ser Gregor Clegane — aka “The Mountain” — on Game of Thrones, tied the knot with his girlfriend Kelsey Henson over the weekend in Iceland.

“It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” he captioned a photo of himself holding his bride up on their wedding day.

“I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives!” he continued. “I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried.”

Henson also posted a photo from the nuptials, displaying the couple’s drastic height difference. (He’s 6-ft. 9-in and she’s 5-ft. 2-in!)

“Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “@thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby!”

Björnsson, 29, and Henson, 28, have been dating since September 2017. According to TMZ, they hit it off after she asked for a picture with him at a bar in Alberta, where she was working at the time. Björnsson was in town for a Strongman competition.

Björnsson previously dated Andrea Sif Jónsdóttir, an engineering student, and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

He won the World’s Strongest Man competition in the Philippines in May.