Tristan Thompson Celebrates Khloé Kardashian on Mother's Day: 'I Love You'

Happy Mother's Day, Khloé Kardashian!

"Happy Mother's Day @khloekardashian I love you," the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Kardashian honored her mom Kris Jenner. "Happy Mother's Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form," she wrote on Sunday, which also happened to be her nephew Psalm's 2nd birthday.

Praising the Kardashian-Jenner momager, Khloé added, "I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Last month, the Good American co-founder celebrated another sentimental day: her daughter's third birthday!

In honor of her baby girl's big day, Kardashian threw a "cousins only" princess-themed bash, which also included a giant purple bounce house and cookie decorating.

Kardashian also shared a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram, saying that she's "not ready" for her baby girl to grow up.

"I almost cry every time I call you 'Baby True' and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice 'I'm not a baby! I'm a big girl!' I'm not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True," Kardashian captioned the touching post.

"You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of," she added. "You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world."

