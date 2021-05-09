Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian a Lavish Gift for Mother's Day

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the Mother's Day love thanks to her boyfriend Travis Barker.

And Barker wanted to make sure his girlfriend felt extra special on the holiday. Kardashian shared clips of the multiple bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies she received from the drummer. Posting the massive floral displays on her Instagram Story, the mom of three walked around an area of her house to show off all the flowers she was gifted.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In recent weeks, Kardashian's romance with Barker has continued to heat up.

Last week, Barker, 45, posted a steamy slideshow on social media from their latest romantic getaway in Utah. "Anywhere with you," he captioned the post, which included a shot of the pair sharing a kiss while walking across a suspended bridge.

"I mean… @kourtneykardash 🔥," friend Veronique Vicari wrote in the comments section, to which Kardashian replied, "made for each other 🖤."

In January, a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying at the time that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." The couple later made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, they have been spending time with each other's families, and last month, Barker celebrated Kardashian's birthday with a massive floral arrangement and a trip to Laguna Beach.



The Blink 182 band member is also a dad, co-parenting daughter Alabama Luella, son Landon Asher, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian ; Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker | Credit: Getty (2)

A source recently told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian.