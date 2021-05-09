Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Mark Her First Mother's Day After Serving Time in Jail

Lori Loughlin is marking her first Mother's Day with daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, nearly five months after her prison release.

"You are the best. period," the YouTuber, 21, shared on Instagram, along with a black-and-white throwback photo of the Full House actress. Meanwhile, her sister, 22, shared camera film stills of herself, Olivia and their mother, writing: "Mama bear."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Loughlin, who shares Olivia and Isabella with husband Mossimo Giannulli, served nearly two months in prison last year for her involvement in the high-profile college admissions scandal. After being admitted in October 2020, Loughlin, 56, was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December.

Giannulli, 57, was also implicated in the scandal and was released from home confinement last month, marking the end of his five-month sentence. He was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19.

In May 2020, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their two daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

RELATED VIDEO: Lori Loughlin Has Tearful Reunion with Daughters After Prison Release: Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following Giannulli's April release, a source told PEOPLE that the couple were both feeling "beyond relieved."

"Mossimo is, of course, happy to be done with the home confinement," the source said. "They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on."