Women Take the Front Lines of Supernatural War in Sneak Peek at Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem is flipping the script.

Freeform’s upcoming drama is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines battling terrorist threats familiar to our world — except with supernatural tactics and weapons.

The series follows three young women joining the ranks of the witches’ army, from basic training in combat magic into early deployment: Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams).

Image zoom

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere, the witch recruits take their combat oath by a supernatural call from the Armed Forces, solemnly pledging “to protect and defend the United States of America against all enemies, foreign or domestic.”

“I will faithfully serve and obey the rules and articles for the government of the Army of the United States,” they recite in unison. “All secrets keep, all lawful commands willingly performed as dictated by the Salem Accord.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Brugel Reveals the Unexpected Way the Handmaid’s Tale Cast Unwinds

The 10-episode, one-hour drama is written and created by Eliot Laurence. Scylla (Amalia Holm) rounds out the witch recruits, who train under Anacostia (Demetria McKinney), a drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the women alive. Lyne Renee plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Maria Maggenti and Steven Adelson serve as executive producers.

Motherland: Fort Salem premieres March 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.