Mother of Slain TikTok Star Swavy Slams Wendy Williams' 'Disrespectful' Discussion About His Death

In an episode of her talk show last week, Wendy Williams said she had "no idea" who Swavy was and compared their social media followings while covering his murder

The mother of slain TikTok star Swavy is calling out Wendy Williams for her "disrespectful" coverage of the 19-year-old's death.

Swavy, born Matima Miller, died of his injuries on July 5 following a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, according to police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His mother, Chanelle Clark, told CBS3 on Saturday that she was still reeling from his murder, saying, "I'm mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that."

Clark went on to slam Williams, 56, for the comments she made about Swavy when she shared news about his slaying on a recent episode of her morning talk show.

"Look at my eyes and stuff. Y'all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful," Clark said. "I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn't even know my son."

A representative for Williams did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Swavy — who had a huge following on both TikTok, under the handle @babyface.s, and on Instagram — was known for his dance routines in public spaces.

On Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams commented that she had "no idea" who Swavy was in a segment about his death. She also compared their social media followings during her coverage.

"I have no idea who this is," Williams began. "Neither does one person in this building."

After asking her audience to clap if they had heard of Swavy, the TV personality said, "He's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me — 2.5 million."

Williams then explained that she doesn't use TikTok before sharing news that Swavy had been murdered.

"Aw, all those followers," she said. "Yeah, that's really tragic."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

After the broadcast, many viewers expressed their shock on social media at how Williams covered Swavy's death. Williams' name began trending on Twitter on Friday after a clip of the segment went viral.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department previously told PEOPLE that an investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Wilmington police had no further comment when reached by PEOPLE for comment Monday.

In a statement released last week, the late dancer's family said they are "working diligently to get justice for Swavy."

"This is just the beginning, we will forever keep his name alive and continue his legacy!" their statement read in part. "The impact he had on others remains unmatched."