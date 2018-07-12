Here Comes the Bravo Bride! Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Tamra Judge — Relive Bravo's Best Weddings

They’re some of the most memorable moments in Bravo matrimonial history, and they’re all in one place.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the latest episode of Throw Back Bravo, BravoTV.com’s digital series that has host Daryn Carp opening the vault on the network’s iconic catalogue of reality TV programming

In the new season opener, Carp walks down the aisle again at a handful of Bravolebrity weddings, picking up tips for how to craft the perfect day of martial bliss.

Fans will learn how to get in shape for their big day with Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s pre-nuptial workout before she said her “I dos” to hubby Kroy Biermann on Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding; and how to throw the perfect bachelor party by watching Tom Schwartz’s bash prior to his wedding to Katie Maloney-Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules‘ fifth season.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Tamra Judge Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

And want to know how not to act at a wedding reception? Check out the shenanigans happening when Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge get hitched on Tamra’s OC Wedding.

If that weren’t enough, there’s appearances from Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Miami’s Adriana de Moura, Flipping Out‘s Jenni Pulous and more.

Check out the video above, and tune into Throw Back Bravo at bravotv.com/throwback each week for the next hilarious lesson in Bravo history.