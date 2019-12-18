The Most Heartbreaking TV Deaths of the Decade, from Game of Thrones' Robb Stark to Glee's Finn

Robb and Catelyn Stark, Game of Thrones
Two words: Red Wedding. It was supposed to be a happy day for Robb Stark (Richard Madden), but he and his mother Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) were slain by the treacherous Walder Frey and Roose Bolton. A moment no Game of Thrones fan can forget.
Finn Hudson, Glee
The death of Cory Monteith in 2013 was commemorated with Glee‘s season 5 episode, “The Quarterback.” McKinley High said goodbye to Finn, the cast played tribute to Monteith, and we all cried when Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) tearfully sang “Make You Feel My Love.”
Will Gardner, The Good Wife
The Good Wife blindsided everyone when they killed off Will Gardner (Josh Charles) at the hands of a dranged client in the courthroom in season 5. From there, the Alicia-Peter-Will love triangle was squashed, and the series was never the same.
Zeek Braverman, Parenthood
Through six seasons of Parenthood, Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) was the glue that held the Braverman brood together. His death in the series finale, devestating as it was, gave the family an emotional and unforgettable sendoff.
Derek Shepherd, Grey's Anatomy
Losing Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) was a rough one, and quite frankly Grey’s Anatomy hasnt been the same since. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) may have moved on, but we definitely haven’t. We miss you, McDreamy.
Poussey Washington, Orange Is the New Black
The shocking death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) came in OITNB season 4 at the hands of a correctional officer at Litchfield. While her fellow cellmates rioted in response, fans protested the death as well, getting #PousseyDeservedBetter to trend on Twitter.
Glenn Rhee, The Walking Dead
TWD kicked off season 7 with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally murdering Glenn (Steven Yeun), who had been on the series since day one. As if Glenn’s death wasnt brutal enough, his pregnant wife Maggie (Lauren Cohan) was left without the love of her life.
Wes Gibbins, How to Get Away with Murder
HTGAWM has had plenty of plot twists, but the murder of main character Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) in season 3 and the mystery behind it was a shocker. But has West truly been dead? A brief apperance in the season 6 mid-season finale suggests otherwise…
Rayna James, Nashville
A horrible car crash took the life of beloved Rayna James (Connie Britton) in Nashville‘s fifth season. But it’s the beautiful moments that occur when Rayna is in the hospital before she dies, including a visit from her dead mother, that makes this one a true tearjerker.
Michael Cordero, Jr., Jane the Virgin
It’s hard to forget the tragic moment when Jane (Gina Rodriguez) gets the call that Michael (Brett Dier) was shot and killed. Luckily, the police officer heartthrob was revived, but his death isn’t one that the fans — or Jane — would ever recover from. And by the time Michael recovered from his head trauma and resurfaced, she’d moved on.
William H. "Shakespeare" Hill, This Is Us
The father-son relationship between William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was a highlight from This Is Us‘s inaugural season — which made things that much sadder when William succumbed to cancer with his son by his side.
Jack Pearson, This Is Us
The death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) may not have been a surpise for This Is Us fans, but it sure did leave us in tears. Plus, the incredible performance from Mandy Moore made that devestating moment in the hospital feel all-too real.
Alison Bailey, The Affair
Given the tragic and heartbreaking life Alison (Ruth Wilson) led, it wasn’t a surpise that her demise was the same. However, losing the main female lead before the pentultimate season even concluded threw fans for a loop.
Bob Newby, Stranger Things
Bob Newby (Sean Astin), the love interest of Joyce (Winona Ryder), was a welcome addition to Hawkins, Indiana, in Stranger Things season 2, but sadly he didn’t make it out alive. He ultimately died a hero when saving Joyce and the kids from a Demo-Dog.
Logan Echolls, Veronica Mars
When Veronica Mars made its triumphant return on Hulu this summer, it finally delivered a wedding between Veronica (Kristen Bell) and Logan (Jason Dohring). But it wasn’t a happy ending, as just hours later, Logan was killed in a car explosion. Even for a show that began as an investigation of a teenage girl’s brutal murder, it was a shockingly dark moment, and that snarky personality will be missed.
Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, Chicago Fire
Sadly, Otis (Yuri Sardarov) did not make it out of Chicago Fire‘s season 8 premiere alive. A boiler explosion took the life of the beloved firefighter. Only three months later, Truck Company 81 hasn’t been the same.