From Happy Endings to Limitless: the 10 Most Heartbreaking Show Cancelations of the Decade

Happy Endings
The sitcom ran for three seasons from 2011-2013 and starred Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton and Eliza Coupe as six friends living in Chicago faced with having to adjust their friendships after one pal left another at the altar.
While the series quickly garnered a devoted audience, its lack-luster ratings eventually led to the cancellation. That hasn’t stopped fans from calling for a reboot in the years since.
The Grinder
The family comedy featured Rob Lowe as a TV actor who left Hollywood to try and become a lawyer for real, much to the dismay of his attorney brother (Fred Savage).
Though the critical reviews for The Grinder were largely glowing (with most applauding the show’s smart and witty writing), it was canceled in 2016 after only one season.
Scream Queens
Despite being backed by Ryan Murphy and turning out an A-list cast including Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Billie Lourd, John Stamos and more, the series about a group of sorority sisters plagued by a serial killer failed to survive long enough for a third season.
Santa Clarita Diet
The Drew Barrymore-led series died after three seasons earlier this year. The show followed Barrymore as Sheila, a mom and real estate agent who suddenly dies and transitions into a flesh-eating zombie — but looks and feels better than ever.
After news of the cancellation, Barrymore, who was also an executive producer, told Deadline, “Of all the characters I’ve ever been, Sheila Hammond is one of my favorites.”
The Secret Circle
Based on books by the same author as The Vampire Diaries, fans and critics went into the series with high hopes. But after lackluster ratings and high production costs, fans only got one season of the show about a group of teenage witches.
After it was canceled on the CW, fans started petitions to try and convince Netflix to continue the series, though it was unsuccessful.
The Carrie Diaries
As a prequel to Sex and the City, the series was expected to become a classic much like its predecessor. Though the series was praised for its high-fashion and original storylines, after two seasons of ratings ups and downs, the CW canceled the show that followed a young Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb).
Finding Carter
The MTV series, about a teenage girl who is reunited with her real family after discovering she was kidnapped as child and had been living with her captor (who has been mascerading as her mother), started strong with a compelling storyline full of twists and turns. But when the second season failed to keep up the momentum, MTV axed it in 2015.
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Similar to Happy Endings, the show quickly became a fan favorite for its witty and relatable storylines. Starring Krysten Ritter, Dreama Walker and James Van Der Beek (as an outrageous caricature of himself), the show followed two unlikely roomates in New York City. Fans were left confused and devastated when it only lasted two seasons, but you can still binge the series on Hulu.
Limitless
Fans expressed outrage when Limitless, based on the Bradley Cooper movie of the same name about a man who taps into unexplored parts of his brain thanks to the mysterious drug NZT, was canceled after only one season.
Despite fans efforts to bring the series back on the air — including an atempt by CBS to shop the series to several streaming services — Limitless reached its limit in 2016.
Sweet/Vicious
Praised for having empowering female leads and broaching difficult topics such a sexual assualt, the cancelation of the 2017 critical favorite series came as a shock to many. The show followed two college students who led secret lives as vigilantes targeting sexual assailants.
At the time, even MTV admitted they were surprised by the show’s ratings failure.
“MTV has decided to not move forward with a second season of Sweet/Vicious. We are extremely proud of this critically acclaimed series and are deeply disappointed such an impactful show did not find a larger audience,” said an MTV spokesperson in a statement.