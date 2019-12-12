From Happy Endings to Limitless: the 10 Most Heartbreaking Show Cancelations of the Decade

The sitcom ran for three seasons from 2011-2013 and starred Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton and Eliza Coupe as six friends living in Chicago faced with having to adjust their friendships after one pal left another at the altar.

While the series quickly garnered a devoted audience, its lack-luster ratings eventually led to the cancellation. That hasn’t stopped fans from calling for a reboot in the years since.