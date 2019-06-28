From Mid-Labor Cheating Scandals to Teary Divorces, The 12 Most Dramatic Moments Caught on Camera for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Image zoom E!

A lot has gone down over the span of 12 years and 16 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as the famous family invited viewers to witness their most personal moments, from parenthood journeys to crushing heartbreaks. Below, we look back at some of the most intimate moments captured on-screen.

Kim & Khloé Fight Over Kris Humphries

Prior to her marriage to Humphries (which would end up lasting only 72 days), Kim angrily confronted Khloé about being “nasty” to her beau and telling him she thought they were getting married “too soon.” Khloé claimed that she was only being honest about issues other family members were discussing behind her back, but Kim still thought she was just stirring up “drama.”

“I don’t want any of this bad energy at my wedding, and if all of you are talking s— behind my back, there is no reason why any of you should be at my wedding,” Kim told her sister before storming off.

Scott Disick Finds Out That Kourtney is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Kourt waited months to tell her partner that their third child was on the way. When she finally clued him in, his reaction was — something. “You just keep suckering me into these kids. I can’t handle all this responsibility,” he said after a few speechless moments. “I just can’t take care of more kids.”

“This is ridiculous, it’s always so sneaky with you,” he added when Kourt confessed that she’d known about the pregnancy during the entirety of a vacation they went on.

Kim Tells Khloé & Kourtney About the Night She Was Robbed

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris for Fashion Week. She later recalled the harrowing ordeal for the KUWTK cameras.

“They had the gun up to me and I just, like, knew that was the moment, they’re just going to totally shoot me in the head … I just prayed that Kourtney [was] going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed,” she recalled thinking during the attack, which happened while her sister was out enjoying Parisian nightlife. “‘I’m not going to make it out [of] here. I know how these things go.'”

Amid His Cheating Scandal, Tristan Comes Face-to-face With the Kardashians in the Delivery Room

As Khloé prepared to give birth to their first child, True Thompson, Tristan was photographed cozying up to other women. Although everyone avoided making a scene in the hospital while she was in labor, the tension was palpable through the cameras. Kim even made a throat-slitting gesture behind Tristan’s back as he held the mom-to-be’s hand. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time,” Kim later said during her interview, adding that “the vibe in the room is calm.”

Kylie Fears for Her Dogs’ Lives When Her Home Alarm Is Triggered

With anxiety already running high for the family in the wake of Kim’s robbery, Kylie dealt with a security scare of her own. She called her mom after her home alarm was triggered, panicking that an intruder could harm her dogs, including Norman. “Normy! What if they do something to Norman,” she cried. Kris offered to go check on the house as she was close by at the time, but her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, pleaded with her to stay away for the sake of her safety. “I’m the one that [knows] how to defend myself, you do not. So let me handle it,” he said.

The alarm activation ended up being erroneous.

Khloé Deals with the Emotional Fallout From Tristan’s Scandal with Jordyn

As Khloé coped with the revelation that Jordyn Woods, a longtime family friend and Kylie’s bestie, had a tryst with the father of her child, her grief was amplified by the onslaught of social media judgment. In particular, internet users seemed to take issue with a tweet Khloé sent saying Jordyn was responsible for breaking up her family. “It just sucks it has to be so public. Because no one understands that I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life, and it breaks my soul and it’s happened so many times,” she told the camera through tears.

“The world took that so literally,” she said about her tweets about Jordyn during a conversation with Kim. “I would never blame solely one person for that.”

Kim Reveals That She Wants to Separate From Kris

During a now-iconic conversation on the spin-off Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kim sobbed while explaining to Kourtney and Scott that things just weren’t working out between her and the basketball player. “He’s everything on paper, exactly what I want in someone, but for some reason, my heart isn’t connecting,” she said.

“I wasted everyone’s time, I wasted everyone’s money, I wasted everyone’s everything. And I feel bad! You don’t think I feel bad?” Kim continued.

Kendall Gets Emotional About Caitlyn’s Transition

Caitlyn Jenner‘s (formerly known as Bruce) transition journey was documented on the KUWTK “About Bruce” special. “He’s the most amazing person I know. I couldn’t ask for a better dad,” Kendall told the cameras through tears.

“I just don’t like when people say ‘Bruce is going to be gone,'” the model explained in another clip from the special.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Caitlyn assured her.

Kim Learns That Kanye Has Been Hospitalized During a Breakdown

In an April 2017 episode, Kim was informed that her husband had been hospitalized while she was in New York City for an event. After a disturbing phone call from one of the rapper’s friends, she rushed back to Los Angeles to be by his side while he reportedly contended with sleep deprivation and exhaustion. Kanye canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour after entering treatment. Following years of speculation from fans, he later confirmed that he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

Kendall Talks to Kris About Her Anxiety & Sleep Paralysis

Kendall’s struggle with anxiety and issues with sleep paralysis made it increasingly difficult for her to deal with a hectic modeling schedule in 2016. “Sometimes, it’s been so bad that she’s been paralyzed from even getting on an airplane. And I’ve had to get on a plane, fly from L.A. to London, just to get her from London to New York,” her mom explained.

Kim Has an Appendicitis Scare While Pregnant with North

Kim suffered extreme stomach pain while expecting her first child. During a visit with her doctor, Kim learned that she could have been facing the dangerous situation of having appendicitis while pregnant. However, a blood test revealed that the pain was actually caused by a stomach infection.

Kris Cries Over Rob’s Struggles

While Kim, Kris and Khloé were on an Asian getaway in a 2014 episode, Rob was back home contending with personal issues. “It’s the worst feeling in the world when one of your kids isn’t in a good place. And I think about it all the time. You don’t think it’s torture for me to be here in Thailand and have him at home,” Kris told Kim. “I know how Khloé feels, I can’t control someone else’s behavior and I’ve got to learn that. I feel sometimes like the weight of the world is coming down because I can’t micromanage everything.”