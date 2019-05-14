The Most Dramatic Bachelor and Bachelorette Exits of All Time

On the first episode of Hannah Brown’s season, the new Bachelorette wasted no time in getting rid of a bad egg.

After advisors Demi Burnett and Katie Morton tipped her off that one of her suitors, Scott, allegedly had a girlfriend back home, Brown marched back into the mansion and cut him loose.

“I knew you were nervous coming in today,” Brown started. “It might be because you have a girlfriend.”

Scott quickly denied the accusation. “I don’t have a girlfriend,” he claimed. Once Brown recounted what Demi told her, the Chicago sales exec explained that he didn’t consider this woman to be his girlfriend, but they did date until he left for the show.

“We were never serious like boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said.

Hannah didn’t accept that as an excuse, and instead invited him to go back home to the woman he was seeing.

“If you want to get this upset with me that’s totally fine,” Scott added. “But I could also say that you just dated Colton for the last two months, the last three months. You were just madly in love with him and then all of a sudden this is like the same exact thing.”

“You are such a jerk!” Brown responded before asserting, “I’m done with this! There’s no reason for you to be here if you’re not serious. It’s time for you to head out.”