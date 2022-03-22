Moses J. Moseley's Autopsy Reveals Why His Manner of Death Remains 'Undetermined'

The Walking Dead actor was found dead at the end of January at age 31

Moses J. Moseley's autopsy is shedding more light on why his manner of death remains "undetermined" despite his cause of death being confirmed as a gunshot to the head.

The Walking Dead actor was found dead at the end of January at the age of 31. His cause of death was released Monday but the manner was listed as "undetermined."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Henry County, Georgia, Coroner's autopsy report, obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, states that despite his manner of death being clear, a definitive ruling on whether he killed himself on purpose or accident cannot be made at this time.

"At the time this report is issued, the information available does not establish suicidal intent," the examining doctor Rachel Geller, M.D. wrote.

In the closing comments, Dr. Geller said that while Moseley's manner of death is undetermined, "if more information becomes available, this case may be revisited."

Aside from his fatal injury, the report notes that Moseley was in good health otherwise and also tested negative for drugs or alcohol in his system.

Moses J. Moseley Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Moseley died in late January at the age of 31, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. The actor was found dead on Jan. 26 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

"He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," his manager's statement read.

"Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

Moseley is best known for his role as Mike, one of Michonne's (played by Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel

Following the news of his death, AMC issued a statement on social media that read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

In addition to The Walking Dead, Moseley was also featured in the 2017 film Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.

His other projects included the films Joyful Noise and The Internship, and the TV series Queen of the South, Watchmen, and Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.