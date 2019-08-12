Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Promise Drama in First Teaser for The Morning Show

Wake up and smell the drama!

On Monday, Apple dropped the first trailer for The Morning Show, the highly anticipated series following the dynamics and backstage wars involved with producing daytime network news.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell star in the show, based on journalist Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

It was announced in September 2017 and has already been picked up for two seasons (and a total of 20 episodes) by Apple TV+, the company’s new original video subscription service.

In the clip, which Witherspoon also shared on her Instagram page, the camera flows behind-the-scenes at the empty studios of the fictional morning show, panning through the hallways, dressing rooms, and control room before settling on the anchor desk. The voices of Witherspoon, 43, Aniston, 50, and Carell, 56, are heard throughout, in overlapping dialogue.

“Don’t you ever question my integrity,” says Aniston, 50. “We are doing this my way.”

“I feel like the people are screaming for an honest conversation,” Carell, 56, shouts.

“I’m just here to deliver the news to America. That’s all I ever wanted to do,” says Witherspoon, 43. “I think they want to know the person behind the anchor. They want to trust that the person who is telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.”

The Morning Show marks Aniston and Carell’s respective returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful Must-See-TV sitcoms for NBC, Friends and The Office. Aniston was on Friends for 10 seasons before it ended its run in 2004. Carell left The Office in 2011 after seven years, though the show continued without him for two more seasons.

Aniston and Witherspoon have a history on the small screen: Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Rachel (Aniston)’s little sister Jill for two episodes during the show’s sixth season.

Aniston and Witherspoon are also serving as executive producers on the project.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon said in 2017 about developing the show with Aniston. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

Back in March, Witherspoon, Aniston, and Carell introduced their project at Apple’s launch event.

According to Witherspoon, she and Aniston will play “ambitious, aspirational female characters” while Carell will play a male anchor facing the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” said Aniston of the series.

Bill Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry will also star.

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.