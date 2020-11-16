The anchor revealed on the Today show that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news–bad news kind of thing," he said during the Nov. 6 broadcast. "Good news is we caught it early. Not-great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Roker said he wanted to publicly share his health battle to raise awareness about the form of cancer, which affects one in nine men.

On Nov. 12, Roker gave fans an update on his health and shared that he completed surgery. "Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside photos with his wife Deborah and son Nicholas.

The cancer was detected during a routine physical when his doctor found that he had an "elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA)" in his bloodwork results. The father of three then had an MRI and a biopsy that confirmed the cancer on Sept. 29.