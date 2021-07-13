The Cutest Photos from Morning Show Hosts' Kids' Weddings, from Katie Couric to Al Roker
Your favorite TV hosts' kids are all grown up and getting married! See the most memorable snapshots shared by their proud parents
Katie Couric's Daughter Ellie Monahan
Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan, 29, tied the knot during the Fourth of July weekend in 2021 with longtime boyfriend Mark Dobrosky.
Ever the journalist, former Today Show host Couric documented many moments from the big day, including a sweet video of the beaming bride on the trolley to the reception.
The proud mom shared a few more shots of the festivities, including a couple looks at her mother-of-the-bride dress: a rose-pink Marchesa gown with floral appliqué.
Several more glimpses of the gorgeous affair included Couric's look at the newlyweds enjoying the fireworks from the July 4th weekend, a video of Ellie's little sister Carrie singing "Songbird" at the ceremony, and even a look into the '80s-themed rehearsal dinner.
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker
Courtney Roker is the daughter of TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker and his first wife, Alice Bell. Courtney tied the knot with Wesley Laga in June 2021, and posed for a photo with her father and his wife Deborah Roberts.
Courtney also looked radiant flanked by siblings Nick and Leila.
Roker posted how happy he was to see his "Today Show peeps," including Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman, Sheinelle Jones and her husband Uche Ojeh, Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera, Craig Melvin and his wife Lindsay Czarniak (not pictured).
The Today Show star and his daughter shared many more sweet shots from the weekend, but this one of their father/daughter dance was especially touching.
Of course, this one (of Roker and Melvin) was a heartwarmer too.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Gifford
Both of former Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford's children had summer 2020 weddings, in scaled-down ceremonies due to COVID precautions.
In June 2020, daughter Cassidy tied the knot with Ben Wierda at his family's home in Michigan.
The actress posted a throwback shot a year after the nuptials expressing her gratitude for their union. Proud mom Kathie Lee said that the intimate nuptials were "precious" as they were surrounded by just their close family: "they ended up being more beautiful than ever."
And though the family didn't share many more photos from the big day, the Today Show star couldn't help herself from posting a funny shot on a tractor before the festivities kicked off, writing, "When the mother of the bride can't contain her joy!"
Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford
In September, Gifford's son Cody and actress Erika Brown married at the Giffords' Greenwich home. And the TV anchor says she could feel the presence of the kids' father, her late husband Frank, all around.
"At both weddings, we felt Frank just smiling," she told PEOPLE of the former NFL player, who died in 2015 at the age of 84. "He had an aerial view, I think."
Despite a more intimate feel, the couple still went for full-on glam. Last year, Gifford explained to PEOPLE, "Some people are postponing until they can have the big celebration, but my kids just wanted to be married."
Gayle King's Daughter Kirby Bumpus-Miller
The CBS This Morning host couldn't wait to share three shots (swipe through to see) of her daughter's December 2020 wedding to love Virgil Miller. The tiny ceremony (with a guest list including godmother Oprah Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, King, and Kirby's brother William) took place at Winfrey's home.
King had another exciting update to share this summer: She's expecting her first grandchild in September!
Lester Holt's Son Stefan Holt
Former Today Show weekend anchor (and current NBC Nightly News anchor) Lester Holt is the proud dad of two boys, including son Stefan, who followed his dad into the news business.
On July 28, Stefan Holt will celebrate his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Morgan Holt; this time last year, he posted a glamorous throwback from the happy event. Stefan and Morgan are expecting their third baby boy soon.