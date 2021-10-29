Morning Show Hosts' 2021 Halloween Costumes

Per usual, morning news and talk show hosts went all out with their pop-culture-inspired Halloween garb

By Kate Hogan October 29, 2021 11:33 AM

1 of 38

The Today Cast

as NFL personalities including (from left) Craig Melvin as Patrick Mahomes, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Hoda Kotb as Carrie Underwood, Al Roker as The Weeknd, Sheinelle Jones as Bruno Mars, Carson Daly as Rob Gronkowski and Willie Geist as Tom Brady.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 38

Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as Ted Lasso and Daphne Bridgerton on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

3 of 38

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as 'Boo Origin' astronauts on Live with Kelly and Ryan. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 38

Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as characters from The Queen's Gambit on Live with Kelly and Ryan. 

Advertisement

5 of 38

Ryan Seacrest

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as Richard Simmons on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

6 of 38

The Cast of Live with Kelly and Ryan

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as characters from The Jetsons on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 38

Nick Lachey, Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as astronauts on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 38

The Cast of Live with Kelly and Ryan

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua, ABC Entertainment

as the characters of Star Trek on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Advertisement

9 of 38

Ellen DeGeneres

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

as a future version of herself on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 38

Robin Meade

Credit: Courtesy HLN

as 'Morning Medusa,' inspired by TikTok makeup tutorials, on HLN's Morning Express with Robin Meade. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 38

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

as a future version of himself on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 38

Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

with Ernie Hudson, McKenna Grace and Meghan Trainor as the Ghostbusters and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 38

Drew Barrymore & Ross Matthews

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

as a '20s pair on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 38

Drew Barrymore

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

as a '50s housewife on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 38

Drew Barrymore

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

as '80s Madonna on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 38

Drew Barrymore & Ross Matthews

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

straight out of the '90s on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 38

Drew Barrymore

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

as future Drew on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 38

Tamron Hall

Credit: Jeff Neira/ABC

as Naomi Campbell (pictured) on Tamron Hall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 38

Tamron Hall

Credit: Jeff Neira/ABC

as Cardi B (left) on Tamron Hall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 38

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Credit: Robert Voets/Telepictures Prod.

as pregnant Kim Kardashian West on The Real.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 38

Loni Love

Credit: Robert Voets/Telepictures Prod.

as 'pregnant' Lil Nas X on The Real.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 38

Garcelle Beauvais

Credit: Robert Voets/Telepictures Prod.

as "Octomom" Nadya Suleman on The Real.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 38

Adrienne Houghton

Credit: Robert Voets/Telepictures Prod.

as pregnant Cardi B on The Real.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 38

Gizelle Bryant

Credit: Robert Voets/Telepictures Prod.

as Miss America Vanessa Williams on The Real. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 38

The Cast of The Talk

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

with (from left) Akbar Gbajabiamila as Bruno Mars, Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga, Sheryl Underwood as Lizzo, Jerry O'Connell as Harry Styles and Natalie Morales as Ariana Grande.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 38

Natalie Morales & Jerry O'Connell

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

as Megan Rapinoe and Tom Brady on The Talk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 38

Akbar Gbajabiamila

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

as Shaquille O'Neal, with Matt Iseman on The Talk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 38

Amanda Kloots

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

as Lindsey Vonn on The Talk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 38

Sheryl Underwood

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

as Lamar Jackson on The Talk. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 38

Ana Navarro

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Eva Perón from Evita on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 38

Joy Behar

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 38

Ricki Lake

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Tracy Turnblad from Hairspray on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 38

Sara Haines

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Satine from Moulin Rouge! on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 38

Whoopi Goldberg

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 38

Sunny Hostin

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as Deena Jones (center) from Dreamgirls on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 38

Brian Teta

Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

as the wizard from The Wizard of Oz on The View.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 38

The Cast of Daily Blast Live

Credit: Lone Wolf Photograph

(from left) Al Jackson as a Squid Game worker from Squid Game, Tory Shulman as Wanda from WandaVision, Erica Cobb as Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton, Jeff Schroeder as Ted Lasso from Ted Lasso and Sam Schacher as Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 38

Rachael Ray

Credit: Jeffrey Neira

as a cat on Rachael Ray.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan