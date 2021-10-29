THE TALK rolls out an orange carpet for Halloween with its "The Talk-tacular All Star Halloween Bash" when the hosts transform into music and sports icons; special guests include singer and television personality Paula Abdul; television hosts Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight") and Matt Iseman ("America Ninja Warrior"), along with themed giveaways for the studio audience Friday, October 29, 2021 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Akbar Gbajabiamila (Bruno Mars and NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal), Amanda Kloots (Lady Gaga and skiing legend Lindsey Vonn), Natalie Morales (Ariana Grande and soccer star Megan Rapinoe), Jerry O'Connell (Harry Styles and NFL quarterback Tom Brady) and Sheryl Underwood (Lizzo and NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson.) - Photo: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.