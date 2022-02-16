The Challenge's Morgan Willett Says Clean Bedsheets Made Her Think Johnny Bananas Cheated Before Split

The Challenge star Morgan Willett said she began to suspect her ex and costar Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio was cheating on her after she took a trip — and he washed their bedsheets before she returned.

In a conversation with the FML Talk podcast, hosted by Gabrielle Stone, Willett explained why a clean bed was a red flag to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They were not put back. They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on," she said. "I don't know what made me think, 'Something is so wrong right now... He's hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn't out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.' "

Later that same night when the couple went to bed, Willett, 27, said Devenanzio, 39, didn't kiss her goodnight. "That's when I was like, all right. I knew something in my heart of hearts is really wrong," she recalled.

Ultimately, it was a friend who alleged that Devenanzio had cheated while Willett was on a girls' trip. "It was one of my friends, like a mutual friend between us both," Morgan said. "I call her and she lets me know like, 'So and so was brought home from the bar with him.' In that moment I just went numb."

Willett and Devenanzio began dating in 2018 when they met on The Challenge. Willett had previously appeared on — and won — Big Brother: Over the Top.

In October, Willett announced the reason for their split on Instagram. "This past week has been difficult," she wrote. "The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don't know what else to say but I physically hurt."

Devenanzio has not confirmed or denied Willett's claims that he cheated. In a conversation with E! News in September, right after the split, he shared why he wouldn't speak on the breakup. "I think we're both really going through it right now," he said. "I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."