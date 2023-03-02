Morgan Stewart on Becoming In-Laws (and Respecting Boundaries) with Dr. Phil: 'We Vibe'

"The day is busy, and we have s--- going on, and we can't have Grandma coming in every second of every day. And they totally get that," the Rich of Kids of Beverly Hills alum said of her famous in-laws

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 2, 2023
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Alum Morgan Stewart on Becoming In-Laws with Dr. Phi
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Morgan Stewart McGraw loves her in-laws!

After tying the knot with musician Jordan McGraw — who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife Robin McGraw — the Rich of Kids of Beverly Hills alum says their family dynamic has grown even stronger.

"I'm obsessed. My mother-in-law and I, from the moment we meant, we've always had a little bit of a connection," Morgan, 34, explained on the latest episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel. "We've had our thing. It's no bulls--- ... We vibe."

Morgan first got to know the television veteran, 72, and his "wonderful" wife, 69, when she briefly dated her now-husband in 2010. Things only got better after the pair rekindled their romance at the beginning of 2020, and married later that year.

"It's seamless," she said of their connection, noting how Robin and her own mom have even developed their own friendship, where they email occasionally and get drinks together.

"They're so normal," she added.

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart Instagram

While she joked that her mom is "neurotic" about wanting to visit her grandkids — Morgan and Jordan, 36, are parents to daughter Row Renggli, 2, and son Grey Oliver, 1 — she noted that she has healthy "boundaries" with her in-laws.

"My mother-in-law is like, 'Let me know if something works for you,'" she explained. "I never feel like people are coming in on both sides. It's boundaries."

She continued, "The day is busy, and we have s--- going on, and we can't have Grandma coming in every second of every day. And they totally get that."

The former E! host also admitted that she relies on her in-laws from a career standpoint, expressing how she picks her father-in-law's brain "all day" and often gets "intimidated in a good way."

"Sign me up for nepotism daughter-in-law. I will take it all day," she joked, adding that Phil has "clearly done something right" in his career.

"I will text and call, he loves it," she shared.

Morgan and Jordan got engaged in July 2020 and married in December of that year. The couple then welcomed two babies nearly one year apart.

Their first baby, daughter Row, was born on Feb. 16, 2021, and their second baby, son Grey, arrived on Feb. 17, 2022. Following the birth of their second child, Morgan revealed Jordan got a vasectomy and that they are done having kids.

Most recently, the duo celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in December. In honor of the special occasion, Jordan posted about Morgan on Instagram.

"2 years. 2 best friends. 2 babies. I love you @morganstewart!" he captioned a carousel of images, including a silly throwback photo from their wedding day.

