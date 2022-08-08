Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's relationship is the true definition of "if it's meant to be, it will be."

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw were first linked in 2010 before Stewart married her ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick in 2019. But it wasn't until 2020 and some time apart that the pair rekindled their romance and gave it another go.

In March 2020, Stewart confirmed her new relationship with McGraw during an Instagram Live, saying, "We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, 'I'm not down with you, bitch.' And then I was like 'Fine, whatever, I'm over you, I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship."

Stewart added, "Then the past year we got back together. Isn't that cute? He was persistent, and I was like, 'all right.' "

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and have since welcomed two children. From supporting each other's growing careers to sharing sweet moments on social media, here's everything to know about Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's relationship.

February 2020: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw spark romance rumors

Stewart split with Fitzpatrick in 2019 after three years of marriage. The following year, Stewart and McGraw sparked dating rumors when the singer posted a photo of the pair on Instagram. The E! News host was also spotted in a few of McGraw's Instagram Stories during the early days of quarantine, further fueling the romance speculation.

March 2020: Morgan Stewart confirms she's been dating Jordan McGraw for three months

Morgan Stewart Instagram

Stewart confirmed the pair's budding romance when she went live on Instagram in March 2020. In the video, McGraw was seen standing behind Stewart as viewers flooded the comments to give the couple their approval stamp.

"Hot couple? Thank you!" Stewart read aloud.

July 4, 2020: Jordan McGraw proposes to Morgan Stewart

Jordan McGraw Instagram

On July 4, 2020, McGraw got down on one knee and proposed to Stewart.

The TV host shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a strapless one-piece with her new diamond visible on her left hand.

"Fireworks 💥," she captioned the snap.

McGraw also shared a photo of the two celebrating their engagement while holding hands and smiling.

"Plenty to smile about…" he wrote.

August 10, 2020: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child

The couple broke the news that they were expecting their first child together in August 2020. Stewart shared a video of the two popping a balloon of pink confetti, revealing that she and McGraw were expecting a girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," Stewart captioned the clip on Instagram.

McGraw also shared the exciting news, captioning his post, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

December 9, 2020: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw tie the knot in a private ceremony

In a last-minute private ceremony, Stewart and McGraw got married in front of their close family and friends at home. The couple announced their nuptials in coordinating Instagram posts.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," the TV personality captioned a post of the newlyweds kissing in front of a white rose backdrop with candles.

After the two said "I do," McGraw shared a candid shot of them smiling with the caption, "12-9-20."

January 21, 2021: Morgan Stewart poses nude ahead of her due date

Ahead of Stewart's due date, the mother-to-be struck a pose in a nude selfie that showed off her growing belly on Instagram. She wrote, "Carrying this babe for three more weeks 🤯."

February 16, 2021: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw welcome their first child

Morgan Stewart Instagram

On Feb. 16, 2021, Stewart and McGraw welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw.

Stewart shared a photo from her hospital bed, writing, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, &, 16 pushes later...she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met 🥰😍💕."

August 21, 2021: Morgan Stewart joins Jordan McGraw on tour

Stewart supported McGraw and joined him on tour in Las Vegas while he opened for the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour.

She posted a carousel of photos from the night with the caption, "🎸❤️‍🔥🎸❤️‍." One snap showed Stewart giving McGraw a good luck kiss as he headed to the stage to perform, while another showed the couple relaxing backstage in his dressing room.

September 8, 2021: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw announce they're expecting their second child

Morgan Stewart Instagram

Just six months after the birth of their first daughter, Stewart and McGraw announced their family was expanding once again.

"Maybe this baby will look like me??" Stewart wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of McGraw cradling her baby bump.

On her Necessary Realness show, Stewart shared that though the pregnancy was a surprise, she and McGraw were thrilled since they had wanted back-to-back babies.

"This is the last baby I'm having," she said. "We're doing it."

October 21, 2022: Morgan Stewart celebrates Jordan McGraw's 35th birthday

Morgan Stewart Instagram

On Oct. 21, 2022, Stewart gave a shoutout to her husband on Instagram in honor of his 35th birthday.

She shared a photo of the two in McGraw's dressing room during his tour with the caption, "Happiest birthday to my baby daddy two times over!! I love you and most importantly i really like you. Happy we get to do life together because i just wouldn't have it any other way. Wishing you the best day and year ahead always ❤️‍🔥♎️♊️"

Stewart also shared a series of photos from McGraw's birthday celebrations, including a sweet snap of the pair posing with Row.

January 30, 2022: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw throw an intimate baby shower

Morgan Stewart Instagram

Ahead of the arrival of baby no. 2, Stewart and McGraw celebrated an intimate baby shower with their closest family and friends.

The mom-to-be posted photos from the day with the caption, "After 28847483874737 canceled events, an intimate shower was had! 🍊🥕🧡🍑🎉"

The TV host also shared a picture of her, McGraw and Row smiling in front of an orange flower wall. "It's a wrap on the orange spam 🧡🥰" she wrote.

February 16, 2022: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's daughter turns one

The couple celebrated Row's first birthday with an elaborate pink-themed party.

Stewart shared a series of photos from the bash — which was decked out with a balloon arch, ice cream sundae bar and a floral backdrop that spelled out "Row is 1" — with the caption, "​​Threw our girl a Pink Fête 💖"

"Our girl can party!" McGraw added in his own post.

February 17, 2022: Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw welcome a baby boy

On Feb. 17, 2022, Stewart and McGraw welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver.

"GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love 💙," Stewart captioned a post of herself cradling the newborn from her hospital bed.

McGraw also posted a photo announcing the happy news. "Grey Oliver McGraw. 2/17/22," he wrote alongside a snap of him and the baby.

May 8, 2022: Jordan McGraw posts an early Mother's Day tribute to Morgan Stewart

McGraw posted an early Mother's Day tribute to his wife in May 2022.

"I get to watch her be mom forever. 😍" he captioned a photoof Stewart holding Row and Grey on a couch.

May 22, 2022: Morgan Stewart celebrates her 34th birthday with Jordan McGraw

The parents of two had a glam date night while celebrating Stewart's 34th birthday.

"Feeling particularly blessed this birthday! Thank you to everybody who came and celebrated with me last night and to all of you who show me constant love and support, I appreciate you!❤️🙏🏼" Stewart wrote alongside a photo of her and Mcgraw posing under a ceiling of disco balls.

McGraw shared a loving post for his wife on Instagram in honor of her day. "It's my best friend's birthday! Nobody deserves to be celebrated like @morganstewart. You keep this family of ours laughing and feeling loved every day. I love you so much! Row loves you so much! Grey loves you so much! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

June 13, 2022: Morgan Stewart reveals Jordan McGraw had a vasectomy after they welcomed back-to-back babies

Steve Granitz/WireImage

On June 13, 2022, Stewart returned from maternity leave to host E!'s Nightly Pop and revealed that she and McGraw were officially done having kids after her husband's vasectomy. Stewart joined McGraw for the appointment, and said it took "10 minutes" and "no big deal."

"No more babies," said Stewart. "I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f—k around."

After her co-host Nina Parker asked if the procedure was "painful," Stewart replied back, "Men are such f—g babies. I pushed out two humans in four minutes and he was like, 'I have to shave what?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding?' "

June 19, 2022: Morgan Stewart says their children are "lucky" to have Jordan McGraw on Father's Day

On June 19, 2022, Stewart posted a series of candid photos of McGraw and his children in honor of Father's Day.

"I got the best! To the most patient, thoughtful, &, simply wonderful dada! The babes are so lucky to have you and I would be up shit creek without a paddle on this parenting journey without you 😵‍💫 We love you!!" she captioned the post.

McGraw responded to her loving message with, "Thanks for makin me a dad, mama!!!! I love our family! ❤️❤️❤️

July 18, 2022: Jordan McGraw shares his love story with Morgan Stewart on TikTok

Morgan Stewart Instagram

On July 18, 2022, McGraw posted a TikTok montage capturing sweet moments from his and Stewart's love story through the years. "The most meant to be that has ever been. ❤️@morganmcgraw," he wrote.

The TikTok featured a series of clips from the couple's most significant milestones set to DNCE's "Got Me Good," including the day McGraw proposed to Stewart, the announcement of their baby girl, their wedding day, the reveal of their second child and more.