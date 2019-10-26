Morgan Stewart Files for Divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick After 3 Years of Marriage: Report

Image zoom Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick Tasia Wells/Getty

Morgan Stewart has filed for divorce from her husband Brendan Fitzpatrick, almost three months after announcing their separation.

According to court records, obtained by The Blast, Stewart, 31, filed divorce documents in the Los Angeles County Court on Friday after three years of marriage.

The E! personality announced their split in early August on her Instagram Story, writing, “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

“I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent.”

A rep for Stewart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costars got married in 2016. The couple gained fame as part of the original cast of the reality series in 2014, and he proposed to her on the show in 2015.

Stewart currently works as one of the hosts of E!’s Nightly Pop, while Fitzpatrick, 30, works as a real estate agent.

In June, Fitzpatrick denied that the pair were splitting in an email sent to Page Six, which had alleged Stewart had an inappropriate relationship with her former boss at E! (Both parties adamantly denied the allegation.) He was later seen in an Instagram selfie that month in which he was not wearing his wedding ring.

“I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship,” Morgan added in her statement. “I hope this clears up any confusion going forward.”

Since announcing their split, Fitzpatrick has been linked to Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton. TMZ reports that the two started dating about a month ago.