Morgan Stewart Is Engaged to Jordan McGraw — and His Dad Dr. Phil Is ‘So Thrilled’

Morgan Stewart celebrated the Fourth of July with a bang!

“Fireworks 💥,” she captioned a photograph of herself smiling while wearing a strapless bikini — as well as a diamond sparkler on that finger.

“Plenty to smile about…” McGraw wrote in his own happy announcement, posting a photograph of the pair holding hands, in which Stewart’s ring was just barely visible.

Dr. Phil and his wife Robin also made it crystal clear that they’re thrilled by the news.

“Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” the television personality wrote in a sweet comment on Stewart’s photo, while his wife left a string of “X” and “O” emojis in a separate reply.

Back in March, Stewart, 32, confirmed the pair had been dating for three months after the singer, 34, popped up in the background of one of her Instagram Live videos.

“Hot couple? Thank you!” Stewart said while reading some of the sweet notes left by fans.

She went on to reveal that while their relationship was new, the pair — who had first sparked romantic speculation in February, after McGraw posted a photograph of them cuddling up in Paris — had briefly dated a decade earlier.

“We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,’ ” she said. “And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship.”

“Then the past year we got back together. Isn’t that cute?” Stewart added. “He was persistent and I was like, ‘all right.’ ”

This is Stewart’s first public relationship since she split with Fitzpatrick after three years of marriage.

She announced their split in early August on her Instagram Story.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she wrote. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent.”