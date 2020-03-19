Morgan Stewart Confirms She's Been Dating Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw for 3 Months

Morgan Stewart has a new man in her life.

Stewart, who filed for divorce from husband Brendan Fitzpatrick last year, has been dating singer Jordan McGraw (the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw!) for three months.

The E! News’ Nightly Pop host confirmed the romance during an Instagram Live video on Wednesday. In the video, McGraw was seen standing in the background while fans flooded the comments with sweet notes about the cute couple.

“Hot couple? Thank you!” Stewart read aloud.

While their relationship is still new, Stewart revealed that she actually briefly dated McGraw when she was younger.

“We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,’ ” she said. “And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship.”

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stewart, 31, and McGraw, 34, reunited earlier this year and have been inseparable ever since.

“Then the past year we got back together. Isn’t that cute?” Stewart said. “He was persistent and I was like, ‘all right.’ “

The two first sparked romantic speculation in February after McGraw shared a photo of them together in Paris. In the shot, the two are seen laughing with their arms around each other.

McGraw has also been spotted in Stewart’s Instagram Stories as the two practice social-distancing in Malibu amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This is Stewart’s first public relationship since she split with Fitzpatrick after three years of marriage.

She announced their split in early August on her Instagram Story, writing, “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

Image zoom Tasia Wells/Getty

“I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent.”

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costars got married in 2016. The couple gained fame as part of the original cast of the reality series in 2014, and he proposed to her on the show in 2015.