E! Personality Morgan Stewart and Husband Brendan Fitzpatrick Have Separated

Morgan Stewart and husband Brendan Fitzpatrick have split.

She announced the news Friday on her Instagram Story, writing, “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costars got married in 2016. The couple gained fame as part of the original cast of the reality series in 2014, and he proposed to her on the show in 2015.

Stewart, 30, currently works as one of the hosts of E!’s Nightly Pop, while Fitzpatrick, also 30, works as a real estate agent.

Earlier this summer, Fitzpatrick shared a selfie in which he was not wearing his wedding ring.

In June, Fitzpatrick denied that the pair were splitting in an email sent to Page Six, which had alleged Stewart had an inappropriate relationship with her former boss at E! (Both parties adamantly denied the allegation.)

Stewart alluded to the rumors in her statement Friday: “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

“I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship,” she added. “I hope this clears up any confusion going forward.”