Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama 'Lioness'

The 85-year-old Academy Award winner will play a U.S. secretary of state in the Taylor Sheridan-helmed drama, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña

By
Published on January 13, 2023 04:01 PM
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ Series Lioness
Morgan Freeman. Photo: Nigel Parry-CPi

Add Morgan Freeman to the Lioness lineup!

The Oscar winner, 85, is joining the cast of the Paramount+ CIA drama, the studio announced on Friday. Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state in the show.

Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow a young Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness Engagement team and attempts to take down a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of one of the members.

In addition to Freeman and De Oliveira, the Taylor Sheridan-helmed series will star Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur and Jonah Wharton.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Meanwhile, Kidman — whose casting was just announced last week — will take on the character of Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance, as well as mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" data-inlink="true">Nicole Kidman</a> attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Christopher Polk/Getty

The series is created by Yellowstone's Sheridan, who stepped in for showrunner Thomas Brady after "creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably," Variety reported.

Kidman, Saldaña, Sheridan and Wagner are executive producers on the project, along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently seen in his Emmy-nominated guest star role in The Kominsky Method, Freeman's recent television credits include the sci-fi anthology series Solos and the children's program The Electric Company.

The Shawshank Redemption star has also served as an executive producer on Madam Secretary, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain and Princess of the Row.

The new year promises to be a busy one for the octogenarian. In March, the Million Dollar Baby star returns to the big screen in A Good Person, which is directed by Zach Braff and stars his former girlfriend, Florence Pugh.

Freeman plays Daniel, who befriends Pugh's character Allison after her involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to an official synopsis.

Freeman is also set to star in the feature films, Paradise Highway and Muti, later this year.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Unlikely' to Return on Air for 'GMA3' but Have Not Been 'Terminated': Source
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved 'Breaking Bad'
A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Further Sexual Assault Charges in the U.K.: Report
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnU_aNuvFvQ/ shanedawson's profile picture shanedawson Verified We’re married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :) Our very unique wedding video is up now🥂 5h
YouTube Star Shane Dawson Marries Ryland Adams in Colorado Courthouse Wedding: 'It's About Time'
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Returns to Her Nickelodeon Roots for New 'Zoey 101' Movie Featuring Original Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr is Virtually Unrecognizable as He is Spotted on Set of The Sympathizer in Los Angeles
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "The Divided States of Erika" Episode 1105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Kathryn Dennis-- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Kathryn Dennis Confirms Exit from 'Southern Charm' After 8 Seasons: 'What a Wild Ride It's Been!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of "How To Stop A Recurring Dream" at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Reveals Her Father Has Died: 'This World Is Less Lighter Without You'
Ben Masters attends the "30th Annual Emmy Awards" press room May 16, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera 'Passions', Dead at 75: Report
Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio
Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio to Compete Against Other Champs in New' Jeopardy! Masters' Series
Abbott Elementary BTS
The Abbott Elementary Cast's Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results
Greys Anatomy Season 19
Meredith Grey Vows 'Change Is Good' as She Bids Farewell to Seattle in Emotional 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser