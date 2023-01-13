Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama 'Lioness'

Add Morgan Freeman to the Lioness lineup!

The Oscar winner, 85, is joining the cast of the Paramount+ CIA drama, the studio announced on Friday. Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state in the show.

Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow a young Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness Engagement team and attempts to take down a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of one of the members.

In addition to Freeman and De Oliveira, the Taylor Sheridan-helmed series will star Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur and Jonah Wharton.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Meanwhile, Kidman — whose casting was just announced last week — will take on the character of Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance, as well as mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

Christopher Polk/Getty

The series is created by Yellowstone's Sheridan, who stepped in for showrunner Thomas Brady after "creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably," Variety reported.

Kidman, Saldaña, Sheridan and Wagner are executive producers on the project, along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently seen in his Emmy-nominated guest star role in The Kominsky Method, Freeman's recent television credits include the sci-fi anthology series Solos and the children's program The Electric Company.

The Shawshank Redemption star has also served as an executive producer on Madam Secretary, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain and Princess of the Row.

The new year promises to be a busy one for the octogenarian. In March, the Million Dollar Baby star returns to the big screen in A Good Person, which is directed by Zach Braff and stars his former girlfriend, Florence Pugh.

Freeman plays Daniel, who befriends Pugh's character Allison after her involvement in "an unimaginable tragedy that [takes Daniel's] daughter's life," according to an official synopsis.

Freeman is also set to star in the feature films, Paradise Highway and Muti, later this year.