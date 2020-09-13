Morena Baccarin Jokes Ben McKenzie Won't Age 'This Year' in Birthday Tribute: '2020 Doesn't Count'

Happy Birthday, Ben McKenzie!

On Saturday, The O.C. star celebrated his 42nd birthday and received a sweet tribute post from wife, Morena Baccarin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Deadpool actress, 41, posted a sweet selfie of the couple, showing Baccarin giving McKenzie a kiss on the cheek. She hilariously captioned the post, "Happy birthday my love!! 2020 doesn’t count so you don’t age this year."

McKenzie cheekily replied to her post, thanking his wife for using an old photo of them when he was "younger."

"Not how it works, but I’ll take it. Thanks for using a pic of me from when I was younger :)," he replied to the post.

The Gotham costars have been together for five years now, after first revealing their romance in September 2015. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Laiz, in March 2016.

Eight months later, they announced their engagement in November and officially tied the knot in 2017.

McKenzie and Baccarin recently called on their fans and followers to help "raise $100k for 10 amazing TX House candidates" running to flip the Texas House to a Democrat majority.

"If we help 10 Texas House candidates turn the state blue, we can stop the GOP war on women’s rights, build renewable energy, & provide healthcare to millions. We’ll finally be able to unrig the maps and stop voter suppression for a decade. Even more, the candidates will turn out voters who’ll help beat Trump too!" Baccarin shared on Instagram.