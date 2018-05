Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie hilariously found out Gotham was renewed for a fifth and final season while putting their kids to bed.

Come back every weekday at 12:00 p.m. EST to watch People Now streaming live from the Meredith offices in New York City. Get the absolute latest in celebrity news, real-life people stories & the best of fashion and food. Want even more? Watch clips from yesterday’s People Now.