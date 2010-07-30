More Idol Shake-Up: Kara's Out and Steven Tyler's In?

And the American Idol news just keeps coming!

After Ellen DeGeneres bowing outand Jennifer Lopez stepping in, there are reports that Kara DioGuardi is off the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DioGuardi, who sat on the judges’ panel for two seasons, has been fired, according to TMZ.com.

With DeGeneres and Simon Cowell gone – and only J.Lo joining Randy Jackson for season 10 – there could be two spots to fill. But according to the report, Idol, which started out with three judges, will return to its original format and that final spot will be filled by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.