More Idol Shake-Up: Kara's Out and Steven Tyler's In?
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty; Jen Lowery/Startraks
And the American Idol news just keeps coming!
After Ellen DeGeneres bowing outand Jennifer Lopez stepping in, there are reports that Kara DioGuardi is off the show.
Following
DioGuardi, who sat on the judges’ panel for two seasons, has been fired, according to TMZ.com.
With DeGeneres and Simon Cowell gone – and only J.Lo joining Randy Jackson for season 10 – there could be two spots to fill. But according to the report, Idol, which started out with three judges, will return to its original format and that final spot will be filled by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
A rep from FOX says only, “We are not commenting on any rumors or speculation.” Calls to DioGuardi’s rep and Tyler’s rep have not been returned.