Tori Spelling, Teresa Giudice Also Hawk Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Lollipops

Kim Kardashian West isn’t the only celebrity promoting Flat Tummy’s divisive lollipop.

Kardashian West came under fire on Wednesday after posting an ad about the appetite-suppressing lollipops on Instagram. The reality star was accused of promoting eating disorders by fans and being a “toxic influence” on young girls byThe Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil.

So who else is sponsoring the lollipops on social media?

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling shared a photo of herself eating one of the lollipops with her 1 million followers on Instagram. The actress said the candy “brought together my need for sweets while still curbing my cravings.”

Teresa Guidice also called the new product the “best thing ever” on social media. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star encouraged her followers to check out the lollipops after they allegedly helped Guidice stop snacking.

Teen Mom stars Janelle Evans and Farrah Abraham also promoted the controversial candy.

All of the stars have come under fire for their posts, with fans writing comments like, “Really disappointing,” “Those are not healthy snacks,” and “You are a disgusting human for promoting eating disorders.”

“I get it, but this isn’t right… too many girls trying to starve themselves to be thin for you to promote this… come on now mama,” one wrote on Spelling’s Instagram.

” I would encourage you to consider the influence this ad will have on the *many* people with eating disorders and disordered eating behaviors—approx 11 million people. 50% of 9-10 year olds are dieting!” another said. “We need to encourage body positivity and self-appreciation over trying to fit into “thin” bodies. All bodies are created differently. Best way to ‘curb your cravings’? Eat food!”

“Stop influencing young women in this way Teresa,” one wrote on Giudice’s page. “Just like Kim Kardashian u have a platform to make positive change and u advertise crap like this.”

Kardashian, 37, posted the ad for Flat Tummy’s lollipops on Tuesday, and by early Wednesday morning, the photo had been deleted. (Although it was initially thought that Kardashian West deleted the image, which has since been restored, a rep for Instagram said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the app accidentally removed it: “We mistakenly removed content we shouldn’t have and apologized to Kim for the inconvenience caused.”)

Following Kardashian’s initial post, The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, who has previously questioned a blog post from Kardashian West’s sister Khloé on ways to “look thin AF,” called her out.

“No. F— off. No. [You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” Jamil, 32, tweeted.