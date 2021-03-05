Moonshiners Star Lance Waldroup Dies at 30: 'A Kind Loving Soul'

Lance Waldroup died on Feb. 25 at his home in Robbinsville, North Carolina, according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family

Lance Waldroup, who appeared the early seasons of the Discovery reality series Moonshiners, has died at the age of 30.

Waldroup died on Feb. 25 at his home in Robbinsville, North Carolina, according to a GoFundMe campaign created on behalf of his family for a memorial fund. A cause of death was not given.

"The Waldroup family is devastated over Lance's passing," a statement read. "It was unexpected."

Waldroup starred in six seasons of Moonshiners alongside his father, learning the tricks of the trade of distilling from the family patriarch.

In addition to moonshine, Waldroup also distilled absinthe and scotch.

In a statement released in the wake of Waldroup's death, Discovery described him as an "adventurous distiller" who was "always looking to take his flavorful recipes of 'shine to new heights."

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup," the network said on the show's Facebook page. "He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Waldroup is preceded in death by sister Lindsey and his brother Lamar, who both died after struggling with cystic fibrosis.

According to the organizer of Waldroup's GoFundMe page, Joey Bailey, their deaths left the Graham County native with "extreme 'Survivor's Guilt' " and he "eventually turned to drugs."

"He was an addict for several years and then decided to turn his life around," Bailey wrote in the page's description. "He went to rehab and had become a recovered addict."

Waldroup quit Moonshiners to care for his mother Lynn after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Bailey said.

"He did not want to leave her side and waited on her hand and foot," Bailey wrote. "Lance had such a kind loving soul and was always there for others in need."