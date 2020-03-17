Monster Garage's Jesse James Announces Split from Wife Alexis DeJoria After 7 'Amazing Years'

Image zoom Jesse James/Instagram

Jesse James‘ marriage to Alexis DeJoria is over.

The reality star and mechanic, best known as the host of Monster Garage, announced the news of his split from the professional drag racer Tuesday on Instagram.

“I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car,” began James, 50. “Its [sic] with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage.”

“We spent close to seven amazing years together,” he continued. “Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life. Also a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter. Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever.”

“Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions,” he added. “Creating a distance that was insurmountable. I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life. I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time. Thank you.”

DeJoria, 42, is James’ fourth wife. He was previously married to Karla James, Janine Lindemulder and Sandra Bullock. He was also engaged to Kat Von D.

James and DeJoria — whose father co-founded the Paul Mitchell hair care products line and Patrón Spirits Company — got engaged in late 2012 and tied the knot a few months later, in March 2013.

News of the split comes after Discovery Channel announced in February that it had picked up a revival of James’ Monster Garage, which originally ran for five seasons between 2002 and 2006 and followed the mechanic as he transformed cars into monster trucks.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

“It’s crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I’m still excited to step into the Monster Garage,” he said in a statement. “Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills, and a refusal to quit.”

In addition to Monster Garage, James has hosted Jesse James is a Dead Man, a reality show on Spike TV that followed the motorcycle customizer doing death-defying stunts.