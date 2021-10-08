Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek announced Thursday that Monopoly is releasing a new edition of the game in the show's honor

Schitt's Creek Is Getting the Monopoly Treatment with a New Version of the Classic Board Game

Schitt's Creek fans will soon have the chance to buy up the Rosebud Hotel.

The Emmy-winning comedy's Instagram account unveiled Thursday that a new edition of Monopoly, the timeless Hasbro board game, will be released branded with the show's characters.

The gallery of pictures in the post led with an image of Schitt's Creek matriarch Moira Rose, played by Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, uttering the phrase "They would have a virtual monopoly on this town."

"Introducing, Monopoly: Schitt's Creek Edition," the post's caption read. In a comment, the account added: "(it's real! you can buy it!)"

Other images showed the new edition's board and colorful play money, with another showing the unique game pieces, including Moira's rounded sunglasses and a Rosebud motel room key.

The new Schitt's Creek edition of Monopoly retails for $39.99, according to game supplier theop.games.

"Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob's Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more," the description reads.

"Celebrate tongue-in-cheek victories with Hello You and Love That Journey for Me cards, while rent and taxes like Roland's Truck and 'That's Not a Write Off!' make or break your small-town struggle to come out as the richest little townie and win!"

Monopoly, which first came out in 1935, has had many special editions over the years, from Star Wars and Pokemon versions to those honoring Game of Thrones and Rick and Morty.