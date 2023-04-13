Mo'Nique Sues CBS and Paramount Studios Claiming She's Owed 'Millions' in Unpaid 'Parkers' Royalties

Mo'Nique is suing CBS Studios, Paramount Pictures and its production partner Big Ticket Productions over unpaid royalties from her sitcom The Parkers.

The breach of contract lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that the defendants artificially depressed the show's profitability to "retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due" to the 55-year-old's production company Hicks Media, which she co-owns with her husband and business partner Sidney Hicks.

"While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series' talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success," the lawsuit, filed by Hicks Media and obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, reads.

The comedian and actress (née Monique Hicks) starred as Nicole 'Nikki' Parker in the series, which ran for five seasons from 1999-2004. The Parkers was a spin-off of Moesha, which starred Brandy as the title character and ran for six seasons.

"Given the success of [The Parkers], which ceased production after 110 episodes (placing it above the lucrative 100-episode threshold traditionally necessary for a television show to be syndicated), as well as the contractual limitations placed on how the series' AGR must be calculated, Plaintiff reasonably expected to enjoy significant contingent compensation from the Series' revenues," it continues. "That expectation has not proven to be the reality."

Mo'Nique is seeking monetary damages in the 12-page lawsuit, though the action doesn't specify a number, instead asking for the amount to be determined at a jury trial. She also asked the cost of the suit and the attorney's fees to be covered by defendants.

The Parkers. CBS via Getty Images

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for Mo'Nique, CBS Television Studios, Paramount Pictures and Big Ticket Productions for comment.

The complaint also says The Parkers' writers and creators have been similarly underpaid. Mo'Nique, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2010 for Precious, claims in the papers that she learned about the supposed breach of contract when a similar lawsuit was filed by them.

"Plaintiff is further informed and believes and thereupon alleges that the Series' writers and creators performed a forensic audit that this forensic audit of the Series' books and records strongly suggested that Defendants have inequitably structured the Series' finances to artificially depress its profitability and retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due and owing to Plaintiff," the filing says.

The Parkers has been streaming on Netflix since 2020.

Mo'Nique in her Netflix standup special, My Name is Mo'Nique. John Washington Jr./Netflix

In June 2022, Mo'Nique reached a settlement with the streaming service in her racial and gender discrimination lawsuit.

The deal came more than two years after she sued Netflix, accusing the company of offering her less money for a stand-up special than her fellow male or white female comedians.

Final details of the settlement, including dollar amounts, were not disclosed.

A standup special from the comedian — titled My Name Is Mo'Nique — began airing on Netflix on April 4.