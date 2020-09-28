"I'm grateful for my ups and my downs because they help me grow," Monique Samuels tweeted following Sunday's episode of RHOP

Monique Samuels Speaks Out After Brawl with Candiace Dillard: 'There's Nowhere to Go but Up'

Monique Samuels is looking "for the positives" following her fight with Candiace Dillard.

The reality star, 36, spoke out on Twitter after Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac aired the physical altercation between her and Dillard, 33.

"The blessing of experiencing lows means there's no where to go but UP! Keep watching to see the entire journey," Samuels tweeted.

Samuels added that she's "grateful for my ups and my downs because they'll help me grow."

"I'll continue to look for the positives wrapped within the negatives and move forward #RHOP," she concluded.

During Sunday's episode, Samuels appeared to grab Dillard by the wig before dragging her across the table at a wine tasting meant to celebrate Gizelle Bryant's recent literary award.

As her fellow Housewives yelled in horror for Samuels to stop, she held on to Dillard and appeared to hit her repeatedly. Producers were forced to physically separate the two, and Samuels insisted that Dillard "asked for it."

"You keep talking. You literally want someone to hit you, so that's what happened," she said of the fight.

The former friends' relationship has been on a downward spiral this season because Dillard invited former Housewife Charrisse Jordan Jackson to a party; Samuels believes Jordan Jackson started a rumor that she had an inappropriate relationship with her fitness trainer. (Samuels has denied the affair, and Jordan Jackson has denied spreading the gossip.)

Ahead of the episode, Dillard told her Twitter followers what to expect and said she is still processing the brawl.

"You’ll see everything. All of it. They really left little, if anything out," she tweeted. "It’s raw. It’s very traumatic for me. I would be lying if I said I’m okay. I’m not. The level of instability a person has to have to behave the way she did and then double down on it is incomprehensible."