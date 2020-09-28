Monique Samuels insists that Candiace Dillard provoked her to the point of violence

Monique Samuels Says She 'Blacked Out' During Candiace Dillard Attack on RHOP : 'I'll Kill Her'

The episode picked up where last week's left off, showing Candiace, 33, asking Monique, 36, "You gone drag me?" at a wine tasting that was meant to celebrate Gizelle Bryant's recent literary award.

Monique then responded, "Do you want me to?", before appearing to grab Candiace's wig and dragging her across the table.

As the rest of the cast yelled in horror for Monique to stop, the tussle continued.

"Let her go! Monique, let her go!" Karen Huger screamed, but Monique held on to Candiace by her hair and appeared to hit her repeatedly.

At one point a wine glass went flying, and liquid splashed in Monique's face.

"Monique, stop!" Karen, 57, screamed as Dr. Wendy Osefo yelled, "No, baby no!"

The altercation continued until producers arrived and forcibly separated Candiace and Monique.

Image zoom Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

"Get the hood-rat-ass bitch out of here!" Candiace yelled as Wendy, 36, and a producer attempted to fix Candiace's wig and put her jacket on.

Meanwhile, in a different room, Monique told a producer named James that Candiace "asked for it."

"You keep talking. You literally want someone to hit you, so that's what happened," Monique said of the fight.

James then told Monique that her lip was bleeding, and she asked: "Did she hit me in the face with a glass?"

Monique explained to the producer that she felt Candiace was "baiting her" and that's why she started "flipping" Candiace's hair.

As Monique and James continued talking, Monique tried to break free from the room to confront Candiace.

"Please don't do this," James said, but Monique didn't listen.

"I'm going to beat her ass. She's been asking for it since last year," Monique said before running around James outside to where Candiace was waiting for a car.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

As a different producer loaded Candiace into a car to take her home, Monique began to sprint in Candiace's direction.

"Get off of me!" Monique yelled as she was intercepted by another producer.

"She's gone! She's gone," the producer told Monique of Candiace.

Monique then went back inside the winery to grab her purse, warning Karen, Wendy, Gizelle, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby to not "bring Candiace around me."

"I'll kill her," Monique added.

During the car ride home, Candiace broke down in tears while on the phone with husband Chris Bassett.

"I'm just embarrassed. This is crazy. Why are you coming at me so hard? I have been your friend — your real friend," Candiace told her husband.

"I'll talk s--- all day, but I'm not putting my hands on people. There's enough s--- about Black women fighting and scrapping. I don't want to look like a f------ ghetto ass hood-rat," Candiace said.

Monique phoned her own husband Chris Samuels, to explain what went down.

"Hey baby, I just got into a fight with Candiace. The last thing I remember is me flipping her hair and next thing I know, a glass flew and I grabbed her weave and was just bashing her head with my fist. I honestly blacked out after that," Monique said.

He s sounded disappointed, saying, "That's embarrassing."

"I really don't care. She eggs people on," Monique replied.

The next day, Monique and her husband continued the conversation at their home.

"What are you feeling?" Monique said as she was doing their daughter Milani's hair.

"I'm disappointed. You shouldn't be fighting, like, that's ridiculous. I like Candiace and Chris and I hate that you and Candiace are in this situation where y'all are actually physically hitting each other. It's not a good image," Samuels said.

"I don't care about image. Forget image. She literally talks crazy to everybody. Her mom should have popped her a long time ago," Monique said. "I want nothing to do with her. I probably don't need to ever be in the same room with her. This has literally been a long time coming."

That same day, Candiace sat down with her husband, revealing that her forehead still felt sore.

"If I start to feel crazy I will go and see the doctor. I woke up this morning in a panic, like, what the f---- happened," Candiace said.

"It just doesn't make sense," Bassett said.

"The more I think about this friendship, the more I just want nothing to do with her. Monique intended to hurt me," Candiace said.

"I don't understand it at all ... you told me that [Monique] was upset that Charisse came to the anniversary party. You guys both apologized to each other. How did it go from that to this?" Bassett asked.

"I've apologized to this bitch more times than I care to count," Candiace said.

What went wrong between the two former friends? During last week's episode, Monique felt disrespected at her lake house by Candiace, who had pulled Gizelle and Ashley away for a chat about Ashley's husband Michael Darby being spotted at a strip club. Candiace apologized but defended her decision to discuss the sensitive matter in private. "It was none of everyone's business," Candiace told Monique, who quipped back: "It's about being considerate."

Candiace and Monique are also feuding over Candiace's relationship with former Housewife Charrisse Jordan Jackson. Monique believes Charisse has been spreading a rumor that she had an inappropriate relationship with her fitness trainer. Monique has denied the affair, and Charisse has denied spreading the rumor.

The drama will continue on next week's episode as all the women come together to discuss Monique and Candiace's fight at Karen's house.

"When the glass of wine went into my face, I remember reaching, and then it was all downhill from there," Monique claims in a preview of the episode.

But the Housewives, who witnessed the altercation, aren't buying her side of the story..

"That is an absolute lie," Robyn says.

"You saying 'I'm gonna kill that bitch,' you were aware," Wendy adds. "You're not remorseful."

"Not right now," Monique admits.

For Gizelle, Monique getting violent crossed the line. "You showed me what you were capable of," she says. "I be no means want to be anywhere near you."

Monique starts to cry, saying: "Then maybe I don't need to be a part of this anymore."