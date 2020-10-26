RHOP's Monique Samuels Reacts to Candiace Dillard Pressing Charges: 'I Could Be Arrested'

In a preview for next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels files a counterclaim against her former friend after being charged with assault

Monique Samuels feels she has "no choice" but to go after Candiace Dillard after her former friend pressed charges against her following their brawl on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In a preview for next week's episode, Monique, 37, reacts to Candiace, 33, taking legal action. "If the judge believes your story and never heard mine, I could be arrested in front of my kids," Monique says in the teaser.

Next, viewers learn that Monique has filed a counterclaim against Candiace. "If you're going to come after me, I have no choice but to come after you," Monique says in a confessional interview.

The clip then transitions to show Candiace crying, seemingly in response to news of Monique's suit against her. "That rusty a-- bitch," Candiace says of Monique.

Back in November 2019, both Monique and Candiace accused each other of second-degree assault, filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. In December, however, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office informed lawyers for the costars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

The counterclaim comes after Candiace confronted Karen Huger about holding Monique accountable on Sunday's episode.

Candiace had been feeling as though Karen was taking Monique's side, and decided to confront her at an event hosted by Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Image zoom Karen Huger, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard candice dillard/instagram

"You've made excuses for Monique, you have coddled Monique, you are choosing a side," Candiace told Karen, 57. "I need to hear from you that you understand what Monique did was wrong."

Karen, who told Monique earlier this season that she "f---ed up" following the fight, fired back: "One of the things I know about you, Candiace, is that you are brilliant. Your mind is so powerful, but so is your mouth."

"I'm a little insulted that you continue to say that I should be against Monique," Karen continued, maintaining that she has always stood by Candiace's side. "Let me tell you, young woman, that I coddled you a year ago, I protected you, I had your back. When I was holding you down, I didn't always agree, and I am doing no more for my friend Monique than I did for you. Monique did a horrific thing and I told her she needed help. If the shoes were reversed, I would do the same thing for you."

Continuing, Karen said she felt that something was "wrong medically with Monique," but would continue to stand "neutral until I hear the medical reports." (After the fight, Monique told the women she "blacked out" and had no control of her body.)

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

While Karen insisted that she was staying neutral, Monique expressed that she was "confused" about Karen's intentions after Ashley Darby revealed to her that Karen advised Candiace to take legal action.

Earlier during Sunday's episode, Ashley, 32, relayed to Monique while at her podcast event that Karen told Ashley and Gizelle Bryant that she would "look into what she could do legally" following the fight.

"Karen has been showing me support... so I'm confused as to how a conversation could happen where Karen encouraged Candiace to file a complaint against me," Monique said in a confessional interview.

Ashley said she agreed that Karen's behavior wasn't in line with someone who was trying to stay neutral. "Karen pushed the domino, starting this whole process of Candiace pressing charges. She can't say that she's staying completely out of it if she's giving that sort of advice," she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn Dixon's parents give her ex-husband Juan their blessing to marry their daughter again, and Karen and her husband Ray sought couple's therapy after experiencing martial problems.