"It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it," the reality star said

Monique Samuels Says She's Not Returning to Real Housewives of Potomac : 'Enough Is Enough'

After the final episode of the season five reunion aired on Sunday evening, the 37-year-old said during an Instagram Live that she is not returning to the show for season six.

"It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it," Samuels said. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that's been Team Monique — I love y'all, I thank y'all — but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."

"And for me, my family is that line," she continued. "The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it."

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Samuels joined the Maryland-based iteration of the Bravo series during its second season in 2017.

During her Live, Samuels further explained her reasoning behind leaving the show, saying that "enough is enough."

"I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside of what the stereotype has been on TV," she added. "Unfortunately, this season, I played right into that stereotype ... I was working overtime to really check myself because that is the opposite of what I want to display on a TV show and in real life, most importantly. I'm always going to be a great example of a role model for my kids and you have to know when enough is enough."