RHOP: Monique Samuels Abruptly Leaves Party to Avoid Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

"You know what, I gotta go," Monique Samuels said after Gizelle Bryant brought up her issues with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Monique Samuels isn't ready to talk to Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women came face-to-face at Ashley Darby's "Sip and See" party (which was held to introduce her baby son Dean to the group). Of course, they'd been at odds due to Charrisse, 55, allegedly spreading a rumor that Monique, 36, was having an inappropriate relationship with her fitness trainer. (Monique has denied having any affair, and Charrisse has denied spreading the rumor.)

"There was a whole lot of Charrisse talk the other night," Gizelle Bryant said of the recent dinner where Monique confronted Candiace Dillard about inviting Charrisse to her anniversary party.

"You guys used to be buddies," Gizelle, 49, said to Monique and Charrisse. "You came in and y'all didn't speak. There's an elephant, so we're just going to address it."

Monique quickly fled the conversation, saying, "You know what, I gotta go."

Gizelle, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and newcomer Wendy Osefo looked shocked, with Charrisse saying: "[There was] a lot to talk about when it came to Candiace though. Interesting."

"Charrisse, you done made the girl run out the door," Gizelle said, asking, "Do you know why she's upset?"

"I have no idea," Charrisse replied.

Gizelle then explained during a confessional interview that "Charrisse and Monique made it known to everyone that they had a little sister-big sister relationship, but they fell out and it coincides with the rumors that broke about Monique and her trainer or her side-piece."

Back at the party, Gizelle and Robyn, 41, pressed Charrisse once more about what happened with her and Monique.

"I have no idea why she and I don't talk," she insisted.

"Charrisse has told people ... that's the word on the street," Gizelle said of the rumor.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

Moments before Monique's exit, Candiace, 33, stormed off after the two — who are also feuding — got into a heated exchange.

Things were already tense between Monique and Candiace, as Gizelle explained on last week's episode that Candiace and Charrisse had gotten close. Monique was offended, claiming Candiace knew her rough history with Charisse.

At the dinner, Candiace apologized for not giving Monique a heads up that Charrisse would be at her anniversary party.

While Monique accepted her apology, Candiace said off-camera that Monique "can't be trusted." The drama between them continued at Ashley's party, as Monique didn't seem to be over Candiace's relationship with Charrisse.

At Ashley's party, Candiace explained that she was upset at dinner because the night was about getting through her issues with Ashley —and not with Monique. She also felt like she shouldn't have been forced to make amends with Ashley in front of everyone.

"That was an ambush," Candiace said of the dinner. "I'm not interested in having a conversation with Ashley in front of the group. When I said that, it should have ended there."

"You always want everything on your terms," Monique fired back at Candiace.

"My issue was with Ashley," Candiace asserted.

Wendy, who had been friends with Candiace prior to joining the show, chimed in, saying, "If she doesn't consider everyone here to be her friend then maybe that's the reason she doesn't want to talk in front of everyone."

"Do you consider everyone here your friend?" Wendy then asked Candiace, to which she replied: "I don't know that I do anymore."

"I'm loyal to you, that's just the type of friend I am," Wendy responded, prompting Monique to say: "Tread lightly, that's what I was doing."

The remark appeared to be a breaking point for Candiace, who said: "Monique, you are a flip-flopper."

"I don't know what it is. I don't know if it's because you and Gizelle are friends now and you need somebody new to fight with," Candiace said before storming off.

"She said she's done, we need to respect that," Karen said as Candiace left the party.

Image zoom Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

"She's a child," Gizelle said.

Ashley later ran after Candiace, who broke down in tears over her strained friendship with Monique.

"I did not want to do that all of that in your house in front of your baby. At the end of the day, the issue is between Ashley and Candiace, not Ashley, Candiace and Monique," Candiace told Ashley, tearing up. "I'm not crying about this. She's on some other s---."

While Candiace is now in a bad place with Monique, she was able to make progress in her relationship with Ashley.

As viewers recall, last season was tense, with Candiace questioning Ashley's quest to get pregnant and calling her a "roach" on the day she gave birth.

"I never thought that you would be sitting here with your lactating breasts talking to me and helping me feel better about what's going on. I appreciate it," Candiace told Ashley. "I really want us to move [forward]."

"I'm glad you came," Ashley told Candiace.