Monique Samuels Releases Music Video for 'Drag Queens' After Announcing RHOP Departure

After The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion finale on Sunday, Monique Samuels announced on Instagram that she would not be returning for season 6

In the 3-minute music video, where the mom of three introduces "Hazel, a.k.a. Monique Samuels," the Bravo star gets prepped by a glam team, parties in a club, busts a series of moves supported by various backup dancers and enjoys cuddling up to her husband, Chris Samuels, while in a bedazzled catsuit. Drag queens Iyana Deschanel and Brooklyn Heights also join Samuels in the video's sparkling dance numbers.

"To have this happen and come so full circle, it's such an amazing experience. I feel so just full and just happy," Samuels, 37, said in a discussion with Riley Knoxx about the video, explaining that she's "doing rap, but over more R&B, sultry kind of beats."

"If this is the only song and the only video I ever do, I feel complete," she added of the song, which is seemingly about her infamous altercation with RHOP costar Candiace Dillard Bassett, 34.

Image zoom Monique Samuels in the "Drag Queens" music video | Credit: Tea with Monique

Following a heated final episode of the season 5 reunion on Sunday — during which the RHOP star brought a "thirst book" of receipts to address drama between her and the other Housewives — Samuels announced during an Instagram Live that she would not be returning to the show's next season.

"It was a crazy ride. It's not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I'm over it," she said. "I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that's been Team Monique — I love y'all, I thank y'all — but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."

"And for me, my family is that line," Samuels continued. "The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody's opinion, so I'm over it."

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Samuels' departure from the show.

Image zoom Monique Samuels | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During her Live session, Samuels further explained her reasoning behind leaving the show, saying that "enough is enough."

"I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside of what the stereotype has been on TV," Samuels said. "Unfortunately, this season, I played right into that stereotype ... I was working overtime to really check myself because that is the opposite of what I want to display on a TV show and in real life, most importantly."