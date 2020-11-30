Monique Samuels Reveals She Brought a Color-Coded Binder of 'Receipts' to the RHOP Reunion

The Bravo star showed off the binder on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Sunday's episode

Monique Samuels did not come to The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 reunion to play.

The Bravo star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, where she discussed the show's recent developments ahead of the finale — and how she prepared for the reunion, which will air in December.

While playing a WWHL game, the mom of three teased that she did her homework for the reunion special, revealing that she put together a color-coded binder of "receipts."

While asking Samuels, 37, a series of questions about the reunion, Andy Cohen inquired, "Who brought the best receipts?"

"Definitely me," the reality star replied, holding up a thick binder. Laughing, Cohen added that Samuels' file was also fully equipped with binder clips in addition to color-coded tabs.

'That is going in the Housewives museum," he said.

Image zoom Monique Samuels | Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/ youtube

On Sunday's episode of RHOP, Samuels was the topic of discussion at costar Karen Huger's launch party for her new wig line. The Not for Lazy Moms founder informed Ashley Darby that Huger had invited her to attend the event despite the fact that Huger had told the ladies in Portugal that Samuels would not be invited out of respect for Candiace Dillard. (Back in November 2019, Samuels and Dillard accused each other of second-degree assault, filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. In December, however, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office informed lawyers for the costars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.)

After being questioned about whether or not she invited Samuels, a frustrated Huger surprised her guests — including Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo — by walking out of her own event.

"I have warned these women ... I am leaving the party because I'm simply embarrassed and I'm tired of this," she said. "It's unacceptable. It looks stupid."

On this week's season finale, RHOP appears to go out with a bang with what looks like another big fight — but this time, between husbands. In an explosive trailer for Sunday's episode, Dillard and Darby appear to call each out other out at a festive holiday function, leading to an altercation between their husbands in the middle of the event.