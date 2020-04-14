Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Is Determined to Solve a Murder in Dark New Starz Series Hightown

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund may look a little different in her new show, but she’ll still be saving lives. And, in this case, it may be her own.

In the exclusive trailer for Starz’s new original series Hightown, we are introduced to Jackie Quiñones (Raymund), a National Marine Fisheries Service agent in Cape Cod who maybe parties a little too much. Her life is flipped upside down when she discovers a body on the beach — another victim of the local opioid epidemic — and starts to consider getting sober herself. She also becomes hellbent on solving her murder.

But she’s not alone on that mission, and it’s clear she’s going to be at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), whom Starz describes as “an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit.”

When asked at the Television Critics Association press tour in January to compare her Chicago Fire character, firefighter and paramedic Gabriela Dawson, with Jackie, Raymond, 33, said, “I’m the kind of girl Gabby Dawson would try to save on the street.”

Hightown, which premieres on May 17, also stars Riley Voelkel (The Originals), Shane Harper (Code Black), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Atkins Estimond (The Resident) and Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter) and is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Gary Lennon and Rebecca Cutter.

Raymund was an original cast member on Chicago Fire and left the series for good in the season 7 premiere in 2018. She briefly returned in the midseason finale this past November to check in on her friends at Firehouse 51 (including Gabby Dawson’s ex-husband, Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer) but soon returned to her relief work.

Still, that may not have been the last fans will ever see of Dawson: Showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas told PEOPLE at the time, “I never felt I got good closure with the two of them — not even that this is closure. It’s actually more of like an opening.”

Raymund also has continued to keep one foot in the Dick Wolf universe. She recently directed the season finale of FBI on CBS, which featured a crossover appearance from Chicago P.D.‘s Tracy Spiridakos.

Hightown premieres May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.