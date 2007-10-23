Monday’s DWTS: What You Didn’t See

Marie says the show must go on, Mark might be the happiest biggest loser and more…

Mom’s Still Standing: Stephen Craig assures PEOPLE his mom, Marie Osmond, is okay. “She sometimes forgets to breathe when she’s doing something,” Craig said after the show.” Her asthma kicked in a little bit and this has happened before. But still, when you see your mom fall down on the stage–I instantly wanted to get over there and help her.”

But like a true pro, minutes after Osmond came to, Jane Seymour says the performer side of the actress emerged during the commercial break before she and partner Jonathan Roberts received the judges’ scores. “She looked at us and said, ‘the show goes on,'” Seymour told PEOPLE. Craig added: “She just needs to rest a little bit. My mom is awesome … She’s going to be fine.” Dwindling Assets: Sure he’s worth a few billion dollars, but what Mark Cuban is most proud of is his losses–34 lbs. since late August. “My stomach!” marveled Cuban. “I’ve got abs now. Somebody came up to me and brushed up against my stomach and said, ‘Wow! What happened to you?’ Forget Maks Chmerkovskiy! He’s almost 25 years younger than me. I’m 49-years-old and I feel great.”

9021-Oh-My!: Jennie Garth shook “her fun stuff,” dancer Derek Hough told PEOPLE. “I was in absolute awe tonight when she walked in with her dress on and all made up. I was like, ‘Wow, you look amazing.'” And despite the shorter rehearsal time the couple had this week–one of Garth’s kids “had to go to the emergency room. Her daughter fell and hit a table. It was pretty traumatic for Jennie this week,” says Hough–their samba earned an admirable 25/30 points.

Slim Fast: It’s that time of the season: Week five of the competition, and the pounds are flying off the contestants. Seymour says she’s “lost about 18 lbs., “but I may have put on a couple this week because Tony Dovolani has been feeding me pasta.” So what’s her favorite body part? “All of it,” Seymour says. “I’m so glad all of it’s working!” –Monica Rizzo

Photo: CAROL KAELSON/ABC