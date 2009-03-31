Monday’s Dancing: What You Didn’t See

Muscle Mania: Dance partners Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani were filmed kissing their biceps and growling in their pre-taped segment. Before their near-perfect performance of the Lindy hop, the couple faced each other, kissed each bicep once and went “grrrr.” After their performance they repeated the routine. “It’s kiss the guns and then growl at each other,” Rycroft tells PEOPLE. “We like to get in a bubble before we go out and perform and that’s our way of saying, ‘It’s me and you out here right now.'”

Safety Dance: After an alleged stalker of Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson was discovered and arrested outside of the Dancing with the Stars studio last week, it was evident security was heightened and tightened. Four employees surrounded the entrance to the lot, every bag was checked and guests needed wristbands and hand stamps to enter the studio. Normally, special guests of the dancers are allowed to mingle on the dancefloor after the show, but even they were asked to leave before returning through another security checkpoint. Crowd Pleaser: The crowd roared when Warren Sapp, one of last season’s crowd favorites, walked toward his seat in the front row. Throughout the night, he waved to old friends, staff and the audience, which cheered with delight. Afterward, he mingled with his former partner Kym Johnson and he was also spotted giving dancer Karina Smirnoff a giant bear hug.

Country Corner: After the show ended and the press filed out, rodeo champion Ty Murray chatted up some friends seated near the stage. His wife Jewel sat next to her former partner Dmitry Chaplin. Murray’s pro partner Chelsie Hightower, still dressed in her Lindy hop costume, sat on Chaplin’s lap. “We became a tight-knit group,” said Jewel about the foursome who spent weeks rehearsing at the couple’s ranch in Stephenville, Texas. Meanwhile real-life couple and dance partners Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks lingered and talked with the group as well.

Eye Spy a Tear?: Actor Gilles Marini was nearly moved to tears when the crowd extended their standing ovation for his and partner Cheryl Burke’s perfect tango. “It was such a long ovation that I felt like, ‘Don’t ask me any questions or I’m going to cry,'” he said after the show. The couple’s sultry performance scored the season’s first perfect score–a 30 out of 30. He thanked the crowd and looked toward his wife before leaving the stage. After the show, Marini’s wife and Burke hugged each other and celebrated the performance. –Elaine Aradillas