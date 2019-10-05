An inmate who faced life in prison and received support from Kim Kardashian West is being released.

Momolu Stewart, who was convicted of murder at age 16 and has served 22 years in prison, was granted release and could be free from prison as early as next week, the Washington Post reported.

His sentence was reduced to time served and he will face five years of probation after his release, according to Oxygen.

In July, Kardashian West, 38, visited the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility, where she met with Stewart, who appeared in the 1998 movie Slam. Stewart — who, at the time of the film, was an actual inmate awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder — appears in a scene with Ray (Saul Williams).

Following her visit to the facility, Kardashian West agreed to write a letter to the judge on his case requesting his release, Washington Post reported. A spokesperson for Oxygen confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian West was shooting for her upcoming documentary with the network, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, when she met Stewart.

In late July, Stewart shared a photo with Kardashian West, saying, “Making power moves from the inside with my sister @kimkardashian My next move is even bigger, and I’m thinking five steps ahead.”

Stewart earned his GED and took college courses while in prison through the Georgetown Prisoner’s Scholars program, according to Oxygen. He also spent 1,400 hours working in educational programs.

“You seem to have some talents and gifts sir,” Judge Robert Salerno said in court, Oxygen reported.

Another man, Kareem McCraney, a co-defendant of the same murder with Stewart, was released in 2018 under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act in 2018, Oxygen reported. The act allows inmates, who were underage and tried as adults, the ability to petition to have their sentences reduced.

“I stand here to attest to that fact that I no longer engage in criminal activity,” McCraney told Oxygen. “I no longer have criminal thoughts. I am no longer under the illusion that I have to live my life in an illegal manner in order to succeed, to have a measure of success.”

On Sept. 15, Stewart thanked Kardashian West for her support.

“Thank you @kimkardashian thanks to the homie Kim for her support in my case,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a news article. “Freedom is imminent and success is assured.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has helped set someone free. Last year, she successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson who was facing time for a nonviolent drug offense.

The reality star has spent time advocating for prison reform alongside CNN’s Van Jones. With advocacy group #cut50, she’s visited prisons, petitioned governors and attended meetings at the White House. She is also in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm and is working to take the bar exam in 2022.

A premiere date for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project has not yet been announced.