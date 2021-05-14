Mom Series Finale: Cast and Fans React as Show Ends After 8 Seasons — 'I'm An Absolute Mess'

Mom has officially come to an end.

After eight seasons, the series finale of the long-running CBS dramedy — starring Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and Jaime Pressly — aired on Thursday evening, resulting in an outpouring of social media posts from cast members and fans.

"Thank you to all of our very Loyal @mom_cbs fans🙏🏼❤️You made all of us feel were part of something that mattered. Endings are hard," Janney, 61, posted on Instagram alongside photos captured on the Mom set.

"Thank you fans for sharing your stories with us," Kennedy, 72, wrote on the social media app before uploading another post featuring a series of snaps from "behind the scenes of the finale."

Pressly, for her part, shard multiple tributes to Instagram leading up to the finale, including a montage video of "#memories over the years."

"Thank you to all of our incredible fans out there for supporting us for 8 seasons, for allowing us to entertain you, for watching every week so we could keep our beloved jobs and for going on the most amazing ride of a lifetime with us," Pressly, 43, wrote in another post.

She added: "You, the fans, are the reason I got the honor and total pleasure of going to work everyday to a job that truly made me happy and changed my life with people I will love for the rest of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity."

In a video uploaded to the Mom Twitter account ahead of the episode, the show's stars gave "a heartfelt thank you from all of us here at Mom to you, our incredible viewers."

Actress Kristin Chenoweth also reflected on her time on the series in 2018, sharing multiple photos to Twitter and writing, "Can't explain how much fun it was to be on an episode of @MomCBS back in 2018. Tonight, we say goodbye to one of my favorite shows in TV history. Much love to the whole cast, crew, and writers - congratulations on a magical 8 seasons."

mom Mom | Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

Alongside the cast, the show's loyal #Momaholics fan base shared their thoughts on social media about the series coming to an end.

"That was a solid series finale & i'll miss @MomCBS & the cast so much. I learned so much about how therapy can truly heal you. Legends," a Twitter account holder wrote.

"I can't say enough about how much my family and I loved @MomCBS. These characters will be so, so missed. Here's to one more lunch at the Bistro. #MomFinale," said one user.

"How are we at the series finale of @MomCBS ? Thank you creators cast & crew for this wonderful show & stories about flawed, vulnerable women. I've loved it every step of the program & journey," said another.

Tweeted a fan, "I'm an absolute mess. I can't believe it's over. Thank you for everything."

Mom premiered on CBS in 2013. Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker, the series originally followed Anna Faris' character Christy Plunkett — a single mother who struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse. Christy restarts her life in Napa, California, where she works as a waitress and draws closer to her estranged mother, Bonnie Plunkett (Janney), while attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Said Pressly, "I think we all did, we all had our moments." The bunch then all called out Hall for being the most emotional.

mom Mom | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

Pressly additionally noted that there "was not a dry eye in the house" during the "very last scene of the show," during which Janney's character, Bonnie, gives "an incredibly beautiful monologue."

Before season 8 began production, Faris, 44, announced in September that she was leaving the series.

'Mom' Cast Anna Faris Anna Faris on Mom | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," Faris said in a statement. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Nearly two months later, Janney told Entertainment Tonight that it was "a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with."